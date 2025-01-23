UltraTech Cement Q3 result: Profit falls almost 17% YoY

UltraTech Cement Q3 result: On Thursday, January 23, UltraTech Cement reported a 16.5 per cent year-on-year fall in its Q3FY25 profit on a standalone basis. For Q3FY25, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹1,434 crore, down 16.53 per cent from the PAT of ₹1,718 crore reported for the same quarter last year.