UltraTech Cement Q3 result: Profit falls almost 17% YoY

UltraTech Cement Q3 result: UltraTech Cement reported a 16.5% year-on-year decline in Q3FY25 profit, with a standalone profit after tax of 1,434 crore, compared to 1,718 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated23 Jan 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Advertisement
UltraTech Cement Q3 result: Profit falls almost 17% YoY. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS)

UltraTech Cement Q3 result: On Thursday, January 23, UltraTech Cement reported a 16.5 per cent year-on-year fall in its Q3FY25 profit on a standalone basis. For Q3FY25, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at 1,434 crore, down 16.53 per cent from the PAT of 1,718 crore reported for the same quarter last year.

The company's net sales remained almost flat on a year-on-year basis. Its standalone net sales during Q3FY25 stood at 16,102 crore, up 1.4 per cent from 15,882 crore reported for Q3FY24.

Advertisement

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsUltraTech Cement Q3 result: Profit falls almost 17% YoY
First Published:23 Jan 2025, 02:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts