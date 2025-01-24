Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025:On 23 Jan, 2025, Ultratech Cement declared their Q3 results, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a profit of ₹1469.5 crore, which represents a decline of 17.3% year-over-year (YoY), while the topline revenue grew by 2.71% YoY, reaching ₹17193.33 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ultratech Cement saw a significant revenue growth of 9.97% and an impressive profit increase of 79.2%. This quarter's performance highlights the company's ability to recover from prior setbacks despite the overall profit decline.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.64% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a 6.18% increase YoY, which may have contributed to the profit drop. Furthermore, the operating income was reported to be up by 76.81% q-o-q, although it faced a 20.26% YoY decrease.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹50.99, reflecting a decrease of 17.24% YoY. Despite these challenges, Ultratech Cement has managed to deliver a 7.38% return over the last week, although it has seen a slight decline of -0.18% over the last 6 months and -0.05% year-to-date.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, Ultratech Cement boasts a market capitalization of ₹329098.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12145.35 and a low of ₹9250. The market sentiment among analysts is varied, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 6 recommending Hold, 17 advising Buy, and 12 issuing Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating a general optimism towards the company's future performance despite the recent quarterly challenges.
Ultratech Cement Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17193.33
|15634.73
|+9.97%
|16739.97
|+2.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4661.2
|4497.37
|+3.64%
|4389.83
|+6.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|916.73
|903.85
|+1.43%
|783.48
|+17.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|15222.97
|14520.31
|+4.84%
|14268.88
|+6.69%
|Operating Income
|1970.36
|1114.42
|+76.81%
|2471.09
|-20.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1831.52
|1016.58
|+80.16%
|2355.17
|-22.23%
|Net Income
|1469.5
|820.04
|+79.2%
|1776.98
|-17.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|50.99
|28.43
|+79.35%
|61.61
|-17.24%
