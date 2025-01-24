Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 17.3% YOY, profit at ₹1469.5 crore and revenue at ₹17193.33 crore

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025:On 23 Jan, 2025, Ultratech Cement declared their Q3 results, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a profit of ₹1469.5 crore, which represents a decline of 17.3% year-over-year (YoY), while the topline revenue grew by 2.71% YoY, reaching ₹17193.33 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ultratech Cement saw a significant revenue growth of 9.97% and an impressive profit increase of 79.2%. This quarter's performance highlights the company's ability to recover from prior setbacks despite the overall profit decline.

Advertisement

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.64% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a 6.18% increase YoY, which may have contributed to the profit drop. Furthermore, the operating income was reported to be up by 76.81% q-o-q, although it faced a 20.26% YoY decrease.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹50.99, reflecting a decrease of 17.24% YoY. Despite these challenges, Ultratech Cement has managed to deliver a 7.38% return over the last week, although it has seen a slight decline of -0.18% over the last 6 months and -0.05% year-to-date.

Advertisement

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Ultratech Cement boasts a market capitalization of ₹329098.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12145.35 and a low of ₹9250. The market sentiment among analysts is varied, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 6 recommending Hold, 17 advising Buy, and 12 issuing Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating a general optimism towards the company's future performance despite the recent quarterly challenges.

Advertisement

Ultratech Cement Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17193.33 15634.73 +9.97% 16739.97 +2.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4661.2 4497.37 +3.64% 4389.83 +6.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 916.73 903.85 +1.43% 783.48 +17.01% Total Operating Expense 15222.97 14520.31 +4.84% 14268.88 +6.69% Operating Income 1970.36 1114.42 +76.81% 2471.09 -20.26% Net Income Before Taxes 1831.52 1016.58 +80.16% 2355.17 -22.23% Net Income 1469.5 820.04 +79.2% 1776.98 -17.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 50.99 28.43 +79.35% 61.61 -17.24%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.