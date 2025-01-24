Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 17.3% YOY, profit at ₹1469.5 crore and revenue at ₹17193.33 crore

Published24 Jan 2025
Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025:On 23 Jan, 2025, Ultratech Cement declared their Q3 results, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a profit of 1469.5 crore, which represents a decline of 17.3% year-over-year (YoY), while the topline revenue grew by 2.71% YoY, reaching 17193.33 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ultratech Cement saw a significant revenue growth of 9.97% and an impressive profit increase of 79.2%. This quarter's performance highlights the company's ability to recover from prior setbacks despite the overall profit decline.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.64% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a 6.18% increase YoY, which may have contributed to the profit drop. Furthermore, the operating income was reported to be up by 76.81% q-o-q, although it faced a 20.26% YoY decrease.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 50.99, reflecting a decrease of 17.24% YoY. Despite these challenges, Ultratech Cement has managed to deliver a 7.38% return over the last week, although it has seen a slight decline of -0.18% over the last 6 months and -0.05% year-to-date.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Ultratech Cement boasts a market capitalization of 329098.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 12145.35 and a low of 9250. The market sentiment among analysts is varied, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 6 recommending Hold, 17 advising Buy, and 12 issuing Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating a general optimism towards the company's future performance despite the recent quarterly challenges.

Ultratech Cement Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17193.3315634.73+9.97%16739.97+2.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4661.24497.37+3.64%4389.83+6.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization916.73903.85+1.43%783.48+17.01%
Total Operating Expense15222.9714520.31+4.84%14268.88+6.69%
Operating Income1970.361114.42+76.81%2471.09-20.26%
Net Income Before Taxes1831.521016.58+80.16%2355.17-22.23%
Net Income1469.5820.04+79.2%1776.98-17.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS50.9928.43+79.35%61.61-17.24%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:24 Jan 2025
