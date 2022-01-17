UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,708 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY22), which is an increase 8% from a year ago. The same was ₹1,584 crore in the last year period.

Analysts have penciled in a net profit after tax between ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,500 crore for the third quarter.

"There is a one-time gain of ₹535 crore in tax for earlier years," UltraTech said.

The company's consolidated net sales came in at ₹12,710 crore as compared to ₹12,144 crore over the corresponding period of the previous year.

On Monday, UltraTech Cement scrip was trading lower by 0.48% at ₹7,623.60 in noon deals on NSE.

UltraTech's board has also approved capital expenditure of ₹965 crore towards modernisation and expansion of capacity at Birla White from the current 6.5 LTPA to 12.53 LTPA, in a phased manner.

On the operational front, UltraTech said, after gaining pace in October 2021, demand slowed down substantially in November 2021 as a result of the construction ban in the NCR, extended monsoons in the South and a few states in the North, sand issues in the Eastern region as well as in parts of Uttar Pradesh, and the Diwali holiday season.

The company said it has, yet been able to maintain a strong growth trajectory, recording a 13.2% growth in its domestic cement sales volumes in the nine months ended December, 2021, despite a marginal de-growth in the reported quarter.

On the cost front, pet coke and international coal prices have started softening during this quarter, though the prevailing rates are still at elevated levels YoY. Diesel prices are up 24% per cent YoY, despite the recent reduction in duty/other levies by the central and state governments, it added.

