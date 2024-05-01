Ultratech Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.55% YOY

Ultratech Cement Q4 Results Live : Ultratech Cement declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.41% & the profit increased by 35.55% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.98% and the profit increased by 27.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.93% q-o-q & increased by 9.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.59% q-o-q & increased by 26.02% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹80.16 for Q4 which increased by 38.81% Y-o-Y.

Ultratech Cement has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 18.6% return in the last 6 months and -5.13% YTD return.

Currently, Ultratech Cement has a market cap of ₹287160 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10526 & ₹7434.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 17 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Ultratech Cement Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20418.94 16739.97 +21.98% 18662.38 +9.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5396.54 4389.83 +22.93% 4911.86 +9.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 814.92 783.48 +4.01% 761.66 +6.99% Total Operating Expense 17191.86 14268.88 +20.48% 16101.55 +6.77% Operating Income 3227.08 2471.09 +30.59% 2560.83 +26.02% Net Income Before Taxes 3110.52 2355.17 +32.07% 2492.39 +24.8% Net Income 2258.12 1776.98 +27.08% 1665.94 +35.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 80.16 61.61 +30.12% 57.75 +38.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2258.12Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹20418.94Cr

