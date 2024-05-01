Ultratech Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.55% YOY

Ultratech Cement Q4 Results Live : Ultratech Cement declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.41% & the profit increased by 35.55% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.98% and the profit increased by 27.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.93% q-o-q & increased by 9.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 30.59% q-o-q & increased by 26.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹80.16 for Q4 which increased by 38.81% Y-o-Y.
Ultratech Cement has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 18.6% return in the last 6 months and -5.13% YTD return.
Currently, Ultratech Cement has a market cap of ₹287160 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10526 & ₹7434.45 respectively.
As of 01 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 17 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Ultratech Cement Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20418.94
|16739.97
|+21.98%
|18662.38
|+9.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5396.54
|4389.83
|+22.93%
|4911.86
|+9.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|814.92
|783.48
|+4.01%
|761.66
|+6.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|17191.86
|14268.88
|+20.48%
|16101.55
|+6.77%
|Operating Income
|3227.08
|2471.09
|+30.59%
|2560.83
|+26.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3110.52
|2355.17
|+32.07%
|2492.39
|+24.8%
|Net Income
|2258.12
|1776.98
|+27.08%
|1665.94
|+35.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|80.16
|61.61
|+30.12%
|57.75
|+38.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2258.12Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹20418.94Cr
