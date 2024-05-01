Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ultratech Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.55% YOY

Ultratech Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.55% YOY

Livemint

Ultratech Cement Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.41% YoY & profit increased by 35.55% YoY

Ultratech Cement Q4 Results Live

Ultratech Cement Q4 Results Live : Ultratech Cement declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.41% & the profit increased by 35.55% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.98% and the profit increased by 27.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.93% q-o-q & increased by 9.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.59% q-o-q & increased by 26.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 80.16 for Q4 which increased by 38.81% Y-o-Y.

Ultratech Cement has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 18.6% return in the last 6 months and -5.13% YTD return.

Currently, Ultratech Cement has a market cap of 287160 Cr and 52wk high/low of 10526 & 7434.45 respectively.

As of 01 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 17 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Ultratech Cement Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20418.9416739.97+21.98%18662.38+9.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5396.544389.83+22.93%4911.86+9.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization814.92783.48+4.01%761.66+6.99%
Total Operating Expense17191.8614268.88+20.48%16101.55+6.77%
Operating Income3227.082471.09+30.59%2560.83+26.02%
Net Income Before Taxes3110.522355.17+32.07%2492.39+24.8%
Net Income2258.121776.98+27.08%1665.94+35.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS80.1661.61+30.12%57.75+38.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2258.12Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹20418.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.