UltraTech Cement’s production capacity to hit 200 MT: KM Birla at AGM1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:02 PM IST
The company has already doubled its grey cement production capacity to 132.4 MTPA and plans to add an additional 22.6 MTPA. Birla wants to take that further to the 200 MTPA mark
New Delhi: UltraTech Cement will work towards achieving a production capacity of 200 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), the company’s chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.
