UltraTech Cement Q2 results: Net profit at 756 cr, revenue up 15%

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a 42% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹756 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, as against ₹1,314 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts estimated a fall of 38% in the cement major's consolidated net profit from the year-ago number of ₹1,314 crore.
Revenue from operations of the Aditya Birla Group's flagship company rose 15% to ₹13,893 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹12,016.78 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.
UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at ₹12,934 crore, up 27% in the second quarter of 2022-23, as against ₹10,209.43 crore in the year-ago period.
