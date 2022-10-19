Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  UltraTech Cement Q2 results: Net profit at 756 cr, revenue up 15%

UltraTech Cement Q2 results: Net profit at 756 cr, revenue up 15%

1 min read . 02:07 PM ISTLivemint
UltraTech reported its financial results for the second quarter on 19 October.

  • UltraTech Q2 results: Revenue from operations of the Aditya Birla Group's flagship company rose 15% to 13,893 crore during the quarter under review as against 12,016.78 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a 42% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at 756 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, as against 1,314 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts estimated a fall of 38% in the cement major's consolidated net profit from the year-ago number of 1,314 crore.

Revenue from operations of the Aditya Birla Group's flagship company rose 15% to 13,893 crore during the quarter under review as against 12,016.78 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at 12,934 crore, up 27% in the second quarter of 2022-23, as against 10,209.43 crore in the year-ago period.

