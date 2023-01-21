Ultratech Cement's Q3 consolidated PAT drops by 38% YoY to ₹1,058 cr, revenue rises on strong volumes3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 02:35 PM IST
- In Q3FY23, the company's domestic grey cement sales volume rose 13% YoY and 12% QoQ, respectively. Energy and raw material costs were up 33% and 13% YoY, while they remained flat on a sequential basis. Also, the company achieved capacity utilisation of 83% as against 75% during Q3FY22.
Leading cement manufacturer, Ultratech Cement witnessed a mixed performance in terms of profitability in December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23), however, revenue garnered strong growth. Consolidated Q3 PAT dropped by 38.03% to ₹1,058.20 crore compared to ₹1,707.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, sequentially, the company's PAT rose by 40.02% as against a profit of ₹755.73 crore posted in the September 2022 quarter.
