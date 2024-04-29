UltraTech's Q4 net profit rises 36% y-o-y on lower fuel costs; beats estimates
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 9.4% y-o-y to ₹20,419 crore in the three months through March 2024. Bloomberg had estimated the company to report ₹2,123 crore in PAT and a revenue of ₹20,084 crore for quarter.
UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Group's cement flagship, on Monday said its January-March consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,258 crore, beating estimates, bolstered by a decline in fuel costs and double-digit volume growth.
