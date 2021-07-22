Ultratech's stellar June quarter earnings come as a boost to its stock

NEW DELHI: Following the robust June quarter earnings performance of ACC Ltd, pan-India cement makers were expected to put up a solid show.

In-line with expectations, Ultratech Cement Ltd registered impressive earnings on the back of higher-than-expected jump in average realisations and resilient input cost.

Average realisation at ₹5,157/tonne rose more than 7% on a sequential basis. Its operating cost/tonne increased 2.6% sequentially and around 4.3% compared to the year ago period. However, input cost/tonne contracted sequentially by 2%. As a result, its Ebitda/tonne stood strong at ₹1,536 in Q1FY22 higher than ₹1,416 in Q1FY21 and ₹1,328 in 4QFY21.

According to the company’s management production costs during the quarter increased 11% y-o-y, mainly on account of higher fuel prices. The management continues to maintain a tight control on costs and cash flow with focus on operational efficiencies. This has enabled UltraTech to achieve an effective capacity utilisation of 73% during the quarter as against 46% in Q1FY21, the management said.

Cement sales volume improved substantially by 47% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to 21.5 million tonnes, however on a sequential basis, volumes slipped 23%. Peer ACC saw sales volume increase by 43% year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to 6.84 million tonnes aided by a favourable base. However, it fell around 14% sequentially.

Another highlight of the quarter was that the company’s net debt reduced to ₹5,980 crore from ₹6,720 crore in Q4FY21. It should be noted that Ultratech aims to become net debt free by FY23.

Further, its management said that the company’s expansion programme is on track and estimated to be completed by the end of FY23. On completion, the capacity will be augmented to 136.25 million tonnes. While Covid caused some delays due to labour shortages and lockdowns, the management expects to commission all the projects as per the original schedule.

Going ahead, with projections of a likely third wave, the company is closely monitoring the situation. Its management remains cautiously optimistic, given its inherent financial and operational resources and the government’s continuing thrust on infrastructure activities and housing construction.

Meanwhile, reacting to the earnings, shares of the company hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹7,546 on the NSE on Thursday. It should be noted that cement stocks were in the limelight after ACC's strong earnings earlier this week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.