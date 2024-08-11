Hello User
Uni Abex Alloy Products Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.47% YoY

Uni Abex Alloy Products Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.47% YoY

Livemint

Uni Abex Alloy Products Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 5.93% YoY & profit decreased by 15.47% YoY

Uni Abex Alloy Products Q1 Results Live

Uni Abex Alloy Products Q1 Results Live : Uni Abex Alloy Products declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a decline of 5.93% year-over-year (YoY), while profit decreased by 15.47% YoY. Despite these annual declines, the results showed a significant recovery compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 30.85% and profit soaring by 111.22%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses reflected a mixed trend. While there was a 12.52% decline quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), these expenses increased by 24.95% compared to the same period last year. This indicates that the company has been able to manage its operational costs more efficiently in the short term but has faced challenges over the longer term.

Operating income for Uni Abex Alloy Products also showed a dual trend. It was up by a robust 143.31% QoQ, highlighting significant operational improvements since the last quarter. However, on a YoY basis, operating income decreased by 23.22%, pointing towards underlying challenges that the company needs to address.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 36.74 for Q1, marking a decrease of 15.46% YoY. This decline in EPS aligns with the overall reduction in profit, reflecting the company's current financial challenges.

In terms of market performance, Uni Abex Alloy Products has delivered a -5.02% return over the last week, a -22.95% return in the past six months, and a -13.22% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest that the stock has been underperforming in the market, which could be attributed to the financial results and broader market conditions.

As of now, Uni Abex Alloy Products has a market capitalization of 530.34 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at 3998.9, while the 52-week low is 1485.5, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Uni Abex Alloy Products Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue43.9833.61+30.85%46.75-5.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.243.7-12.52%2.59+24.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.151.25-8.06%0.9+27.51%
Total Operating Expense35.4530.11+17.76%35.65-0.54%
Operating Income8.523.5+143.31%11.1-23.22%
Net Income Before Taxes9.754.68+108.46%11.64-16.24%
Net Income7.263.44+111.22%8.58-15.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.7417.39+111.27%43.46-15.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.26Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹43.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

