Unichem Laboratories Q1 results : profit at ₹9.26Cr, Revenue increased by 5.49% YoY

Unichem Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Unichem Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024 with the topline increasing by 5.49% and the profit at ₹9.26cr.

It is noteworthy that Unichem Laboratories had declared a loss of ₹0.67cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.41% showcasing a positive trend.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.94% q-o-q and decreased by 0.33% Y-o-Y indicating improved cost management.

The operating income saw a significant increase, up by 111.91% q-o-q and an impressive 2114.31% Y-o-Y demonstrating strong operational performance.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹1.31, marking a substantial increase of 1555.56% Y-o-Y highlighting enhanced profitability.

Unichem Laboratories has delivered positive returns with 1.65% in the last 1 week, 10.55% in the last 6 months, and 42.47% YTD, reflecting investor confidence.

Currently, Unichem Laboratories holds a market cap of ₹4071.56 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹631 & ₹395 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.

Unichem Laboratories Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 446.43 431.7 +3.41% 423.19 +5.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 98.49 99.42 -0.94% 98.81 -0.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.33 27.16 +4.31% 28.77 -1.55% Total Operating Expense 431.26 559.13 -22.87% 423.94 +1.73% Operating Income 15.17 -127.43 +111.91% -0.75 +2114.31% Net Income Before Taxes 15 -125.87 +111.92% 2.12 +608.72% Net Income 9.26 -129.31 +107.16% -0.67 +1484.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.31 -6.77 +119.35% -0.09 +1555.56%