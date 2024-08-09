Unichem Laboratories Q1 results : profit at ₹9.26Cr, Revenue increased by 5.49% YoY

Unichem Laboratories Q1 results : Revenue increased by 5.49% YoY & profit at 9.26Cr

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Unichem Laboratories Q1 Results Live
Unichem Laboratories Q1 Results Live

Unichem Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Unichem Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024 with the topline increasing by 5.49% and the profit at 9.26cr.

It is noteworthy that Unichem Laboratories had declared a loss of 0.67cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.41% showcasing a positive trend.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.94% q-o-q and decreased by 0.33% Y-o-Y indicating improved cost management.

The operating income saw a significant increase, up by 111.91% q-o-q and an impressive 2114.31% Y-o-Y demonstrating strong operational performance.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 1.31, marking a substantial increase of 1555.56% Y-o-Y highlighting enhanced profitability.

Unichem Laboratories has delivered positive returns with 1.65% in the last 1 week, 10.55% in the last 6 months, and 42.47% YTD, reflecting investor confidence.

Currently, Unichem Laboratories holds a market cap of 4071.56 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 631 & 395 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.

Unichem Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue446.43431.7+3.41%423.19+5.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.4999.42-0.94%98.81-0.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.3327.16+4.31%28.77-1.55%
Total Operating Expense431.26559.13-22.87%423.94+1.73%
Operating Income15.17-127.43+111.91%-0.75+2114.31%
Net Income Before Taxes15-125.87+111.92%2.12+608.72%
Net Income9.26-129.31+107.16%-0.67+1484.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.31-6.77+119.35%-0.09+1555.56%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹9.26Cr
₹446.43Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsUnichem Laboratories Q1 results : profit at ₹9.26Cr, Revenue increased by 5.49% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    11:41 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.6 (1.06%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.35
    11:41 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    6.65 (2.06%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    11:41 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.2 (1.07%)

    Tata Power

    419.70
    11:41 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.7 (0.41%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    999.00
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    89.95 (9.89%)

    Avanti Feeds

    726.40
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    58.4 (8.74%)

    NBCC India

    183.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    14.2 (8.41%)

    Affle India

    1,594.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    107.85 (7.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue