Unichem Laboratories Q1 results : profit at ₹9.26Cr, Revenue increased by 5.49% YoY

Unichem Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Unichem Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024 with the topline increasing by 5.49% and the profit at ₹9.26cr.
It is noteworthy that Unichem Laboratories had declared a loss of ₹0.67cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.41% showcasing a positive trend.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.94% q-o-q and decreased by 0.33% Y-o-Y indicating improved cost management.
The operating income saw a significant increase, up by 111.91% q-o-q and an impressive 2114.31% Y-o-Y demonstrating strong operational performance.
The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹1.31, marking a substantial increase of 1555.56% Y-o-Y highlighting enhanced profitability.
Unichem Laboratories has delivered positive returns with 1.65% in the last 1 week, 10.55% in the last 6 months, and 42.47% YTD, reflecting investor confidence.
Currently, Unichem Laboratories holds a market cap of ₹4071.56 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹631 & ₹395 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.
Unichem Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|446.43
|431.7
|+3.41%
|423.19
|+5.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|98.49
|99.42
|-0.94%
|98.81
|-0.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.33
|27.16
|+4.31%
|28.77
|-1.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|431.26
|559.13
|-22.87%
|423.94
|+1.73%
|Operating Income
|15.17
|-127.43
|+111.91%
|-0.75
|+2114.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15
|-125.87
|+111.92%
|2.12
|+608.72%
|Net Income
|9.26
|-129.31
|+107.16%
|-0.67
|+1484.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.31
|-6.77
|+119.35%
|-0.09
|+1555.56%
