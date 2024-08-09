Unichem Laboratories Q1 results : profit at ₹9.26Cr, Revenue increased by 5.49% YoY

Unichem Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Unichem Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024 with the topline increasing by 5.49% and the profit at ₹9.26cr.
It is noteworthy that Unichem Laboratories had declared a loss of ₹0.67cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.41% showcasing a positive trend.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.94% q-o-q and decreased by 0.33% Y-o-Y indicating improved cost management.
The operating income saw a significant increase, up by 111.91% q-o-q and an impressive 2114.31% Y-o-Y demonstrating strong operational performance.
The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹1.31, marking a substantial increase of 1555.56% Y-o-Y highlighting enhanced profitability.
Unichem Laboratories has delivered positive returns with 1.65% in the last 1 week, 10.55% in the last 6 months, and 42.47% YTD, reflecting investor confidence.
Currently, Unichem Laboratories holds a market cap of ₹4071.56 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹631 & ₹395 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.
Unichem Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|446.43
|431.7
|+3.41%
|423.19
|+5.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|98.49
|99.42
|-0.94%
|98.81
|-0.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.33
|27.16
|+4.31%
|28.77
|-1.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|431.26
|559.13
|-22.87%
|423.94
|+1.73%
|Operating Income
|15.17
|-127.43
|+111.91%
|-0.75
|+2114.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15
|-125.87
|+111.92%
|2.12
|+608.72%
|Net Income
|9.26
|-129.31
|+107.16%
|-0.67
|+1484.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.31
|-6.77
|+119.35%
|-0.09
|+1555.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.26Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹446.43Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar