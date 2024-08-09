Hello User
Unichem Laboratories Q1 results : profit at ₹9.26Cr, Revenue increased by 5.49% YoY

Unichem Laboratories Q1 Results Live

Unichem Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Unichem Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024 with the topline increasing by 5.49% and the profit at 9.26cr.

It is noteworthy that Unichem Laboratories had declared a loss of 0.67cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.41% showcasing a positive trend.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.94% q-o-q and decreased by 0.33% Y-o-Y indicating improved cost management.

The operating income saw a significant increase, up by 111.91% q-o-q and an impressive 2114.31% Y-o-Y demonstrating strong operational performance.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 1.31, marking a substantial increase of 1555.56% Y-o-Y highlighting enhanced profitability.

Unichem Laboratories has delivered positive returns with 1.65% in the last 1 week, 10.55% in the last 6 months, and 42.47% YTD, reflecting investor confidence.

Currently, Unichem Laboratories holds a market cap of 4071.56 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 631 & 395 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.

Unichem Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue446.43431.7+3.41%423.19+5.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.4999.42-0.94%98.81-0.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.3327.16+4.31%28.77-1.55%
Total Operating Expense431.26559.13-22.87%423.94+1.73%
Operating Income15.17-127.43+111.91%-0.75+2114.31%
Net Income Before Taxes15-125.87+111.92%2.12+608.72%
Net Income9.26-129.31+107.16%-0.67+1484.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.31-6.77+119.35%-0.09+1555.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.26Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹446.43Cr

