Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Unichem Laboratories Q3 FY24 results: profit at 83.99Cr, Revenue increased by 43.6% YoY

Livemint

Unichem Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.6% & the profit came at 83.99cr.

It is noteworthy that Unichem Laboratories had declared a loss of 63.93cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.45% q-o-q & increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 462.69% q-o-q & increased by 202.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 162.54% Y-o-Y.

Unichem Laboratories has delivered a 17.78% return in the last 1 week, 40.23% return in the last 6 months, and 38.3% YTD return.

Currently, Unichem Laboratories has a market cap of 3952.23 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 561.35 & 271.65 respectively.

Unichem Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue434.38415.63+4.51%302.5+43.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.1196.72+1.45%90.57+8.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.8629.45-5.42%30.78-9.5%
Total Operating Expense359.33436.32-17.64%376.04-4.44%
Operating Income75.05-20.69+462.69%-73.54+202.04%
Net Income Before Taxes83.97-21.88+483.73%-61.28+237.03%
Net Income83.99-24.49+442.99%-63.93+231.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.65-3.48+262.23%-9.03+162.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹83.99Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹434.38Cr

