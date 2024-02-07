Unichem Laboratories Q3 FY24 results: profit at 83.99Cr, Revenue increased by 43.6% YoY

Unichem Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.6% & the profit came at ₹83.99cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Unichem Laboratories had declared a loss of ₹63.93cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.45% q-o-q & increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 462.69% q-o-q & increased by 202.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 162.54% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unichem Laboratories has delivered a 17.78% return in the last 1 week, 40.23% return in the last 6 months, and 38.3% YTD return.

Currently, Unichem Laboratories has a market cap of ₹3952.23 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹561.35 & ₹271.65 respectively.

Unichem Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 434.38 415.63 +4.51% 302.5 +43.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 98.11 96.72 +1.45% 90.57 +8.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.86 29.45 -5.42% 30.78 -9.5% Total Operating Expense 359.33 436.32 -17.64% 376.04 -4.44% Operating Income 75.05 -20.69 +462.69% -73.54 +202.04% Net Income Before Taxes 83.97 -21.88 +483.73% -61.28 +237.03% Net Income 83.99 -24.49 +442.99% -63.93 +231.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.65 -3.48 +262.23% -9.03 +162.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹83.99Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹434.38Cr

