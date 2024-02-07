Unichem Laboratories Q3 FY24 results: profit at 83.99Cr, Revenue increased by 43.6% YoY

Unichem Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.6% & the profit came at ₹83.99cr.
It is noteworthy that Unichem Laboratories had declared a loss of ₹63.93cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.45% q-o-q & increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 462.69% q-o-q & increased by 202.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 162.54% Y-o-Y.
Unichem Laboratories has delivered a 17.78% return in the last 1 week, 40.23% return in the last 6 months, and 38.3% YTD return.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
Currently, Unichem Laboratories has a market cap of ₹3952.23 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹561.35 & ₹271.65 respectively.
Unichem Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|434.38
|415.63
|+4.51%
|302.5
|+43.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|98.11
|96.72
|+1.45%
|90.57
|+8.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.86
|29.45
|-5.42%
|30.78
|-9.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|359.33
|436.32
|-17.64%
|376.04
|-4.44%
|Operating Income
|75.05
|-20.69
|+462.69%
|-73.54
|+202.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|83.97
|-21.88
|+483.73%
|-61.28
|+237.03%
|Net Income
|83.99
|-24.49
|+442.99%
|-63.93
|+231.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.65
|-3.48
|+262.23%
|-9.03
|+162.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹83.99Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹434.38Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!