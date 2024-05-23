Unichem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 192.12% YOY

Unichem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Unichem Laboratories declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.36% & the loss increased by 192.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.62% and the loss increased by 253.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.33% q-o-q & increased by 12.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 269.8% q-o-q & decreased by 172.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-6.77 for Q4 which decreased by 123.36% Y-o-Y.
Unichem Laboratories has delivered 3.2% return in the last 1 week, 34.45% return in last 6 months and 39.89% YTD return.
Currently the Unichem Laboratories has a market cap of ₹3997.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹615.65 & ₹367.25 respectively.
Unichem Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|431.7
|434.38
|-0.62%
|402.1
|+7.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|99.42
|98.11
|+1.33%
|88.73
|+12.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.16
|27.86
|-2.52%
|29.68
|-8.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|559.13
|359.33
|+55.6%
|448.84
|+24.57%
|Operating Income
|-127.43
|75.05
|-269.8%
|-46.74
|-172.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-125.87
|83.97
|-249.9%
|-47.16
|-166.92%
|Net Income
|-129.31
|83.99
|-253.96%
|-44.27
|-192.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.77
|5.65
|-219.91%
|-3.03
|-123.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-129.31Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹431.7Cr
