Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Unichem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 192.12% YOY

Unichem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 192.12% YOY

Livemint

Unichem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.36% YoY & loss increased by 192.12% YoY

Unichem Laboratories Q4 Results Live

Unichem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Unichem Laboratories declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.36% & the loss increased by 192.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.62% and the loss increased by 253.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.33% q-o-q & increased by 12.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 269.8% q-o-q & decreased by 172.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -6.77 for Q4 which decreased by 123.36% Y-o-Y.

Unichem Laboratories has delivered 3.2% return in the last 1 week, 34.45% return in last 6 months and 39.89% YTD return.

Currently the Unichem Laboratories has a market cap of 3997.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 615.65 & 367.25 respectively.

Unichem Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue431.7434.38-0.62%402.1+7.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total99.4298.11+1.33%88.73+12.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.1627.86-2.52%29.68-8.51%
Total Operating Expense559.13359.33+55.6%448.84+24.57%
Operating Income-127.4375.05-269.8%-46.74-172.61%
Net Income Before Taxes-125.8783.97-249.9%-47.16-166.92%
Net Income-129.3183.99-253.96%-44.27-192.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.775.65-219.91%-3.03-123.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-129.31Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹431.7Cr

