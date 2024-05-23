Unichem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 192.12% YOY

Unichem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Unichem Laboratories declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.36% & the loss increased by 192.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.62% and the loss increased by 253.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.33% q-o-q & increased by 12.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 269.8% q-o-q & decreased by 172.61% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-6.77 for Q4 which decreased by 123.36% Y-o-Y.

Unichem Laboratories has delivered 3.2% return in the last 1 week, 34.45% return in last 6 months and 39.89% YTD return.

Currently the Unichem Laboratories has a market cap of ₹3997.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹615.65 & ₹367.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unichem Laboratories Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 431.7 434.38 -0.62% 402.1 +7.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 99.42 98.11 +1.33% 88.73 +12.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.16 27.86 -2.52% 29.68 -8.51% Total Operating Expense 559.13 359.33 +55.6% 448.84 +24.57% Operating Income -127.43 75.05 -269.8% -46.74 -172.61% Net Income Before Taxes -125.87 83.97 -249.9% -47.16 -166.92% Net Income -129.31 83.99 -253.96% -44.27 -192.12% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.77 5.65 -219.91% -3.03 -123.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-129.31Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹431.7Cr

