Unilever quarterly results beat market expectations, shares up 5%1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Unilever's sales beat estimates in Q2 as the company raised prices on products like Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes, despite signs of easing overall inflation. The company also forecast a slowdown in cost inflation for the second half of the year
Beating the market estimates, Unilever Plc witnessed a 7.9% advance in sales in the second quarter of the current financial year. The UK-based firm lifted prices of products like Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes as it reported signs of easing inflation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×