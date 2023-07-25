Unilever quarterly results beat market expectations, shares up 5%

Beating the market estimates, Unilever Plc witnessed a 7.9% advance in sales in the second quarter of the current financial year. The UK-based firm lifted prices of products like Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes as it reported signs of easing inflation.

The company also showcased a dramatic slowdown in its cost inflation to about €400 million ($443 million) in the second half from about €1.5 billion in the first half. The stock rose as much as 4.5% in London.

Unilever's first result under Chief Executive Hein Schumacher's leadership

What makes this quarter's result more interesting for the investors is the fact that it is the first set of results under Chief Executive Hein Schumacher. It will also help investors in understanding the nature of Schumacher's strategy to revive the company's sluggish performance.

The company's full-year forecast increased slightly. It predicted that the revenue growth will remain above 5% this year. The guidance may be conservative, as analysts are forecasting 6.1%.

The company brought an external CEO onboard to seek help in fixing Unilever's bureucratic culture. The new CEO will also help in dealing with critiques that the firm has become too focused with the so-called “social purpose" of the consumer products it sells.Schumacher has earlier handled the lead role in Dutch dairy cooperative Royal FrieslandCampina. He is planning to revisit the debate over splitting food brands like Hellmann’s mayonnaise from the faster-growing personal care, beauty and wellbeing units.