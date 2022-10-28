Unilever spots value growth in India amid decline in volumes2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 12:09 AM IST
Weakness in consumption reported due to impact of inflation, says CEO Alan Jope
NEW DELHI : Indian markets are reporting weakness in consumption due to impact of inflation that is especially hurting demand in India villages, Unilever Plc’s chief executive officer Alan Jope said on Thursday. Despite this Indian markets continue to grow in value even as volumes are declining.