Unilever spots value growth in India amid decline in volumes

Last week, the company’s local arm Hindustan Unilever Ltd., reported a 4% jump in domestic volumes; profit was up 20% year-on-year, the company announced. HUL said its growth was “significantly" ahead of the market with more than 75% of the company’s business winning value and volume market shares. “The Indian markets are growing in value, but market volumes are declining. This consumption weakness is due to the impact of inflation on the Indian consumers, particularly those in rural areas. We are confident of HUL’s ability to continue to grow ahead of the market and we see that reflected in very strong market share performance," Jope said during an investors call.