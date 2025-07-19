Union Bank of India logs 12 pc rise in net profit to ₹4,116 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) State-owned Union Bank of India on Saturday reported a 12 per cent rise in net profit to ₹4,116 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.

The Mumbai-based lender had earned a net profit of ₹3,679 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to ₹31,791 crore during the June 2025 quarter from ₹30,874 crore in the year-ago period, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to ₹27,296 crore compared to ₹26,364 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

However, net interest income declined to ₹9,113 crore during the quarter against ₹9,412 crore a year ago.

The bank's operating profit also dropped 11 per cent to ₹6,909 crore from ₹7,785 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.52 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 4.54 per cent a year ago.

Its gross advance increased by 6.83 per cent to ₹9,74,489 crore from ₹9,12,214 crore at the end of June 2024.

Similarly, its net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.62 per cent against 0.90 per cent in the year-ago period.

As a result, provisions for bad loans declined to ₹1,153 crore during the first quarter compared to ₹1,651 crore a year ago.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 94.65 per cent from 93.49 per cent, an improvement of 116 bps.

At the same time, Return on Assets (ROA) rose to 1.11 per cent for June 2025, from 1.06 per cent in June 2024, registering an improvement of 5 bps, the lender said.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 18.3 per cent from 17.02 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.