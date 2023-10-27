Union Bank Q2 results: PSU bank's net profit swells 90% YoY to ₹3,511 crore
Union Bank of India Q2 results: The public sector undertaking reported a 90% rise in its net profit to ₹3,511 crore in the July-September quarter of FY23-24
Union Bank of India Q2 results: The government lender reported a whopping 90% rise in its net standalone profit to ₹3,511 crore in the September quarter of Financial year 2023-24. The bank reported a profit of ₹1,847.7 crore in the September quarter of FY 2022-23.
