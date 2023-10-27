Union Bank Q2 results: PSU bank's net profit swells 90% YoY to 3,511 crore

Union Bank of India Q2 results: The public sector undertaking reported a 90% rise in its net profit to ₹3,511 crore in the July-September quarter of FY23-24

Union Bank of India's net NPA reduced to 1.30% in the quarter under review from 2.64% in the year-ago period. UBI's shares ended 5.49% higher at ₹99.95 per share on BSE on Friday. Its share value has increased by 22.79% YTD and by 89.12% in the last year.

Net interest income of the bank grew by 9.89% on a YoY basis during the quarter under review. The total business of the bank jumped by 9.24% YoY. Whereas, its Gross Advances jumped by 9.50% YoY. Its total deposit grew by 9.04% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Bank of India made a significant improvement in the Retail, Agri, and MSME (RAM) segment. Its credit in RAM jumped by 14.62% YoY. There was a 14.68% growth in Retail, 15.04% growth in Agriculture, and 14.03% growth in MSME advances on a YoY basis. There was a healthy increase in Union Bank's network outside India as well. The bank included 8,521 branches in India and abroad. It also opened 105 MSME first branches to boost credit to local enterprises. More than 10,000 ATMS were installed for better accessibility for its customers.

There was a special emphasis on social welfare schemes launched by the central government. More than 3.51 lakh new enrollments were made by the bank under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and 28.37 lakh new enrollments were made under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. The bank also made additions of new beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and Union Nari Shakti Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs.

The rise in profit of PSU banks has made them a lucrative opportunity for investors. The quarter also witnessed a significant increase in profits of other PSU banks. The Central Bank of India registered a 90% rise in its net profit to ₹605.4 crore for the September quarter of FY23-24. However, PSUs like Punjab & Sind Bank remained an exception as they witnessed a shrink in their net profit in the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

