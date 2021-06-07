Union Bank of India clarified that the financial results for fiscal FY21 and its fourth quarter are not comparable to corresponding figures in the year-ago period as "working results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2021, include operations of erstwhile Andhra Bank and erstwhile Corporation Bank". The central government had approved the scheme of amalgamation of the three banks on March 4, 2020, which came into effect on April 1, 2020.

