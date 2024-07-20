Union Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 13.66% to ₹3,678.85 crore, margin confronts challenges

Union Bank of India posted a 13.66 per cent rise in net profit to 3,678.85 crore in the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025. The Net interest margin (NIM) fell 0.08 basis points (bps) to 3.05 per cent in the first quarter.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Jul 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Union Bank released its Q1 FY2025 results on Friday, July 19.
Union Bank released its Q1 FY2025 results on Friday, July 19. (Hemant Mishra/Mint)

Union Bank Q1 results: The government-owned Union Bank of India posted a 13.66 per cent rise in net profit to 3,678.85 crore in the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025, as compared to 3,236.44 crore in the same period, the previous year, according to the company's filing on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, July 19.

Union Bank of India shares closed 0.48 per cent lower at 135.60 after Friday's trading session, as compared to 136.25 the previous day. The company results were released after market hours on July 19.

Also Read | RBL Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.95% at ₹371.52 crore for Q1FY2025

The public lender's net interest income grew 6.47 per cent to 9,412 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025, as compared to 8,840 crore in the same quarter previous year. Union Bank of India's net interest margin (NIM) fell 0.08 basis points (bps) to 3.05 per cent, as compared to 3.13 per cent in Q1 of FY 2024.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net profit drops 2% to ₹16,175 crore, NII up 2.6% QoQ

The bank's interest income increased 12.29 per cent for the April to June quarter of financial year 2025 to 26,364 crore, as compared to 23,478 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

The net interest income and other income were down when compared to the March quarter, reported PTI quoting A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India. She attributed the same to a general tendency for a softer first quarter in the industry, as per the report.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 81% to ₹6,249 crore

Manimekhalai also said that while the NIM remains higher than the guidance of 2.8 to 3 per cent, it is a challenge to maintain the number above 3 per cent, reported PTI.

The bank is comfortable on the liquidity front and has an excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) of 65,000 crore, reassuring the early guidance of potential credit growth of 11-13 per cent and deposit growth of 8-10 per cent, as per the report.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 04:11 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsUnion Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 13.66% to ₹3,678.85 crore, margin confronts challenges

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,925.00-1,347.00
      Chennai
      74,558.00-1,566.00
      Delhi
      75,144.00-389.00
      Kolkata
      74,558.00-531.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue