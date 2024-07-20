Union Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 13.66% to ₹3,678.85 crore, margin confronts challenges

Union Bank Q1 results: The government-owned Union Bank of India posted a 13.66 per cent rise in net profit to ₹3,678.85 crore in the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025, as compared to ₹3,236.44 crore in the same period, the previous year, according to the company's filing on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, July 19.

Union Bank of India shares closed 0.48 per cent lower at ₹135.60 after Friday's trading session, as compared to ₹136.25 the previous day. The company results were released after market hours on July 19.

The public lender's net interest income grew 6.47 per cent to ₹9,412 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025, as compared to ₹8,840 crore in the same quarter previous year. Union Bank of India's net interest margin (NIM) fell 0.08 basis points (bps) to 3.05 per cent, as compared to 3.13 per cent in Q1 of FY 2024.

The bank's interest income increased 12.29 per cent for the April to June quarter of financial year 2025 to ₹26,364 crore, as compared to ₹23,478 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

The net interest income and other income were down when compared to the March quarter, reported PTI quoting A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India. She attributed the same to a general tendency for a softer first quarter in the industry, as per the report.

Manimekhalai also said that while the NIM remains higher than the guidance of 2.8 to 3 per cent, it is a challenge to maintain the number above 3 per cent, reported PTI.