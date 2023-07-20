Union Bank Q1 Results: PAT surges 107% to ₹3,236 crore on higher income, NII up 16%; provisions drop1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Union Bank of India Q1 Results: The profit after tax has almost doubled in the June quarter driven by a higher core income and significantly lower provisions reported by the bank.
Union Bank of India Q1 Results: Union Bank of India announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 20, reporting a surge of 107 per cent in net profit to ₹3,236 crore on a standalone basis, compared to ₹1,558.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. The profit after tax has almost doubled in the June quarter driven by a higher core income and significantly lower provisions reported by the state-owned lender.
