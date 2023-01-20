Union Bank's Q3 PAT more than doubles to 2,245 cr; gross NPA drops sharply

Government-owned Union Bank of India recorded strong Q3 earnings with profitability more than doubling year-on-year. The bank garnered a robust growth of 106.81% in net profit to ₹2,245 crore in Q3FY23 compared to a profit of ₹1,085 crore. The PAT climbed by 21.48% from ₹1,848 crore in June 2022 quarter. Union Bank's deposits and advances gained momentum in Q3 with double-digit growth YoY. Also, asset quality improved significantly in the quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}