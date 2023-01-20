Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Union Bank's Q3 PAT more than doubles to 2,245 cr; gross NPA drops sharply

1 min read . 03:26 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
In Q3FY23, Union Bank's gross NPA dropped sharply by 369 bps YoY and 52 bps QoQ to 7.93%.

  • Union Bank's deposits and advances gained momentum in Q3 with double-digit growth YoY. Also, asset quality improved significantly in the quarter.

Government-owned Union Bank of India recorded strong Q3 earnings with profitability more than doubling year-on-year. The bank garnered a robust growth of 106.81% in net profit to 2,245 crore in Q3FY23 compared to a profit of 1,085 crore. The PAT climbed by 21.48% from 1,848 crore in June 2022 quarter. Union Bank's deposits and advances gained momentum in Q3 with double-digit growth YoY. Also, asset quality improved significantly in the quarter.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, came in at 8,628 crore in Q3FY23, increasing by 20.26% from 7,174 crore in the Q3 of the previous fiscal. The lender's NII was at 8,305 crore in the preceding quarter.

In Q3FY23, Union Bank's gross NPA dropped sharply by 369 bps YoY and 52 bps QoQ to 7.93%. The gross NPA was at 11.67 % in Q3FY22 and 8.45% in Q2FY23. Net NPA, meanwhile, plunged by 195 bps YoY and 50 bps QoQ to 2.14%. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 88.50% in Q3 of FY23.

