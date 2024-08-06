Uniroyal Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.14Cr, Revenue increased by 13.83% YoY

Uniroyal Industries Q1 Results Live : Uniroyal Industries announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 13.83% Year-on-Year.
The company reported a profit of ₹0.14 Cr in Q1, a notable turnaround from the loss of ₹0.51 Cr in the same period last fiscal year.
Quarter-on-Quarter comparison showed a revenue growth of 26.55% for Uniroyal Industries.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.41% sequentially but increased by 3.01% Year-on-Year.
Operating income witnessed a notable increase of 24.56% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 2161.47% Year-on-Year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.27, marking a significant 143.97% increase Year-on-Year.
Uniroyal Industries also delivered impressive returns to investors, with 5.23% in the last week, 14.99% in the last 6 months, and 19.79% Year-to-Date.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹18.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹36.8 and ₹13.2 respectively.
Uniroyal Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.73
|24.28
|+26.55%
|26.99
|+13.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.5
|1.5
|-0.41%
|1.45
|+3.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.48
|0.48
|-1.51%
|0.53
|-9.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|30.05
|23.74
|+26.6%
|27.02
|+11.2%
|Operating Income
|0.67
|0.54
|+24.56%
|-0.03
|+2161.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.14
|0.33
|-57.06%
|-0.51
|+127.52%
|Net Income
|0.14
|0.56
|-74.41%
|-0.51
|+128.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.27
|0.63
|-57.14%
|-0.61
|+143.97%
