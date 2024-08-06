Uniroyal Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.14Cr, Revenue increased by 13.83% YoY

Uniroyal Industries Q1 results : Revenue increased by 13.83% YoY & profit at 0.14Cr

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Uniroyal Industries Q1 Results Live
Uniroyal Industries Q1 Results Live

Uniroyal Industries Q1 Results Live : Uniroyal Industries announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 13.83% Year-on-Year.

The company reported a profit of 0.14 Cr in Q1, a notable turnaround from the loss of 0.51 Cr in the same period last fiscal year.

Quarter-on-Quarter comparison showed a revenue growth of 26.55% for Uniroyal Industries.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.41% sequentially but increased by 3.01% Year-on-Year.

Operating income witnessed a notable increase of 24.56% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 2161.47% Year-on-Year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.27, marking a significant 143.97% increase Year-on-Year.

Uniroyal Industries also delivered impressive returns to investors, with 5.23% in the last week, 14.99% in the last 6 months, and 19.79% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 18.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 36.8 and 13.2 respectively.

Uniroyal Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.7324.28+26.55%26.99+13.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.51.5-0.41%1.45+3.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.480.48-1.51%0.53-9.72%
Total Operating Expense30.0523.74+26.6%27.02+11.2%
Operating Income0.670.54+24.56%-0.03+2161.47%
Net Income Before Taxes0.140.33-57.06%-0.51+127.52%
Net Income0.140.56-74.41%-0.51+128.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.270.63-57.14%-0.61+143.97%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.14Cr
₹30.73Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsUniroyal Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.14Cr, Revenue increased by 13.83% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.95 (1.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    293.95
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    3.85 (1.33%)

    Tata Motors

    1,028.20
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    11.55 (1.14%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    171.80
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Welspun Living

    190.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    15.65 (8.98%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    806.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    57.4 (7.67%)

    BLS International Services

    374.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    25 (7.16%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    993.70
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    64.75 (6.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue