Uniroyal Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.14Cr, Revenue increased by 13.83% YoY

Uniroyal Industries Q1 results : Revenue increased by 13.83% YoY & profit at 0.14Cr

Uniroyal Industries Q1 Results Live : Uniroyal Industries announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 13.83% Year-on-Year.

The company reported a profit of 0.14 Cr in Q1, a notable turnaround from the loss of 0.51 Cr in the same period last fiscal year.

Quarter-on-Quarter comparison showed a revenue growth of 26.55% for Uniroyal Industries.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.41% sequentially but increased by 3.01% Year-on-Year.

Operating income witnessed a notable increase of 24.56% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 2161.47% Year-on-Year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.27, marking a significant 143.97% increase Year-on-Year.

Uniroyal Industries also delivered impressive returns to investors, with 5.23% in the last week, 14.99% in the last 6 months, and 19.79% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 18.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 36.8 and 13.2 respectively.

Uniroyal Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.7324.28+26.55%26.99+13.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.51.5-0.41%1.45+3.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.480.48-1.51%0.53-9.72%
Total Operating Expense30.0523.74+26.6%27.02+11.2%
Operating Income0.670.54+24.56%-0.03+2161.47%
Net Income Before Taxes0.140.33-57.06%-0.51+127.52%
Net Income0.140.56-74.41%-0.51+128.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.270.63-57.14%-0.61+143.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.14Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹30.73Cr

