Uniroyal Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.14Cr, Revenue increased by 13.83% YoY

Uniroyal Industries Q1 Results Live : Uniroyal Industries announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 13.83% Year-on-Year.

The company reported a profit of ₹0.14 Cr in Q1, a notable turnaround from the loss of ₹0.51 Cr in the same period last fiscal year.

Quarter-on-Quarter comparison showed a revenue growth of 26.55% for Uniroyal Industries.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.41% sequentially but increased by 3.01% Year-on-Year.

Operating income witnessed a notable increase of 24.56% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 2161.47% Year-on-Year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.27, marking a significant 143.97% increase Year-on-Year.

Uniroyal Industries also delivered impressive returns to investors, with 5.23% in the last week, 14.99% in the last 6 months, and 19.79% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹18.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹36.8 and ₹13.2 respectively.

Uniroyal Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.73 24.28 +26.55% 26.99 +13.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.5 1.5 -0.41% 1.45 +3.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.48 0.48 -1.51% 0.53 -9.72% Total Operating Expense 30.05 23.74 +26.6% 27.02 +11.2% Operating Income 0.67 0.54 +24.56% -0.03 +2161.47% Net Income Before Taxes 0.14 0.33 -57.06% -0.51 +127.52% Net Income 0.14 0.56 -74.41% -0.51 +128.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.27 0.63 -57.14% -0.61 +143.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.14Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹30.73Cr

