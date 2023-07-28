comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  United Breweries Q1: Kingfisher beer maker's net profit down 16% to 136 crore on high excise duty, revenue down 6%
Back

United Breweries Q1 Results: Beer maker United Breweries announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), reporting a decline of around 16 per cent in consolidated net profit at 136 crore, compared to 161.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Overall profit was dragged by higher excise duty and company costs during the quarter-under-review.

The Kingfisher beer maker's net revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 2,274.8 crore, reporting a decline of 6.7 per cent, compared to 2,438.7 crore in the year-ago period. Earlier this year, the brewer had flagged that margin pressures will persist in the first quarter amid sticky inflation.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at 223.1 crore, registering a decline of 16.2 per cent, compared to 265 crore in the corresponding period last year. The margin in the quarter-under-review stood at 9.8 per cent, compared to 11 per cent in the year-ago period.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 08:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout