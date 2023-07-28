United Breweries Q1: Kingfisher beer maker's net profit down 16% to ₹136 crore on high excise duty, revenue down 6%1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:21 PM IST
United Breweries Q1 Results: The brewer had in May flagged that margin pressures will persist in the first quarter amid sticky inflation.
United Breweries Q1 Results: Beer maker United Breweries announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), reporting a decline of around 16 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹136 crore, compared to ₹161.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Overall profit was dragged by higher excise duty and company costs during the quarter-under-review.
