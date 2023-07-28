Hello User
United Breweries Q1: Kingfisher beer maker's net profit down 16% to 136 crore on high excise duty, revenue down 6%

United Breweries Q1: Kingfisher beer maker's net profit down 16% to 136 crore on high excise duty, revenue down 6%

1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:21 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • United Breweries Q1 Results: The brewer had in May flagged that margin pressures will persist in the first quarter amid sticky inflation.

United Breweries reported a net profit of 136.2 crore in the June quarter. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

United Breweries Q1 Results: Beer maker United Breweries announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), reporting a decline of around 16 per cent in consolidated net profit at 136 crore, compared to 161.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Overall profit was dragged by higher excise duty and company costs during the quarter-under-review.

United Breweries Q1 Results: Beer maker United Breweries announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), reporting a decline of around 16 per cent in consolidated net profit at 136 crore, compared to 161.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Overall profit was dragged by higher excise duty and company costs during the quarter-under-review.

The Kingfisher beer maker's net revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 2,274.8 crore, reporting a decline of 6.7 per cent, compared to 2,438.7 crore in the year-ago period. Earlier this year, the brewer had flagged that margin pressures will persist in the first quarter amid sticky inflation.

The Kingfisher beer maker's net revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 2,274.8 crore, reporting a decline of 6.7 per cent, compared to 2,438.7 crore in the year-ago period. Earlier this year, the brewer had flagged that margin pressures will persist in the first quarter amid sticky inflation.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at 223.1 crore, registering a decline of 16.2 per cent, compared to 265 crore in the corresponding period last year. The margin in the quarter-under-review stood at 9.8 per cent, compared to 11 per cent in the year-ago period.

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 08:21 PM IST
