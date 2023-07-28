United Breweries Q1 Results: Beer maker United Breweries announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), reporting a decline of around 16 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹136 crore, compared to ₹161.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Overall profit was dragged by higher excise duty and company costs during the quarter-under-review.
The Kingfisher beer maker's net revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹2,274.8 crore, reporting a decline of 6.7 per cent, compared to ₹2,438.7 crore in the year-ago period. Earlier this year, the brewer had flagged that margin pressures will persist in the first quarter amid sticky inflation.
On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at ₹223.1 crore, registering a decline of 16.2 per cent, compared to ₹265 crore in the corresponding period last year. The margin in the quarter-under-review stood at 9.8 per cent, compared to 11 per cent in the year-ago period.
