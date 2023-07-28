On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at ₹223.1 crore, registering a decline of 16.2 per cent, compared to ₹265 crore in the corresponding period last year. The margin in the quarter-under-review stood at 9.8 per cent, compared to 11 per cent in the year-ago period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}