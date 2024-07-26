United Breweries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 27.41% YOY

United Breweries Q1 Results Live : United Breweries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.84% & the profit increased by 27.41% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.35% and the profit increased by 113.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.53% q-o-q & increased by 24.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 167.7% q-o-q & increased by 32.6% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.56 for Q1 which increased by 27.38% Y-o-Y.
United Breweries has delivered 0.83% return in the last 1 week, 14.49% return in the last 6 months and 18.16% YTD return.
Currently, United Breweries has a market cap of ₹55769.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2182.45 & ₹1492.15 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
United Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5811.28
|4788.68
|+21.35%
|5243.01
|+10.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|183.69
|175.73
|+4.53%
|148
|+24.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|57.72
|57.76
|-0.07%
|51.38
|+12.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|5583.6
|4703.63
|+18.71%
|5071.3
|+10.1%
|Operating Income
|227.68
|85.05
|+167.7%
|171.71
|+32.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|233.44
|109.76
|+112.68%
|180.47
|+29.35%
|Net Income
|173.55
|81.2
|+113.73%
|136.21
|+27.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.56
|3.07
|+113.68%
|5.15
|+27.38%
