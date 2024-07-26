Hello User
United Breweries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 27.41% YOY

United Breweries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 27.41% YOY

Livemint

United Breweries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.84% YoY & profit increased by 27.41% YoY

United Breweries Q1 Results Live

United Breweries Q1 Results Live : United Breweries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.84% & the profit increased by 27.41% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.35% and the profit increased by 113.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.53% q-o-q & increased by 24.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 167.7% q-o-q & increased by 32.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.56 for Q1 which increased by 27.38% Y-o-Y.

United Breweries has delivered 0.83% return in the last 1 week, 14.49% return in the last 6 months and 18.16% YTD return.

Currently, United Breweries has a market cap of 55769.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2182.45 & 1492.15 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

United Breweries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5811.284788.68+21.35%5243.01+10.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total183.69175.73+4.53%148+24.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization57.7257.76-0.07%51.38+12.34%
Total Operating Expense5583.64703.63+18.71%5071.3+10.1%
Operating Income227.6885.05+167.7%171.71+32.6%
Net Income Before Taxes233.44109.76+112.68%180.47+29.35%
Net Income173.5581.2+113.73%136.21+27.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.563.07+113.68%5.15+27.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹173.55Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5811.28Cr

