United Breweries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 27.41% YOY

United Breweries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.84% YoY & profit increased by 27.41% YoY

United Breweries Q1 Results Live : United Breweries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.84% & the profit increased by 27.41% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.35% and the profit increased by 113.73%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.53% q-o-q & increased by 24.11% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 167.7% q-o-q & increased by 32.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.56 for Q1 which increased by 27.38% Y-o-Y.

United Breweries has delivered 0.83% return in the last 1 week, 14.49% return in the last 6 months and 18.16% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, United Breweries has a market cap of ₹55769.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2182.45 & ₹1492.15 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United Breweries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5811.28 4788.68 +21.35% 5243.01 +10.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 183.69 175.73 +4.53% 148 +24.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 57.72 57.76 -0.07% 51.38 +12.34% Total Operating Expense 5583.6 4703.63 +18.71% 5071.3 +10.1% Operating Income 227.68 85.05 +167.7% 171.71 +32.6% Net Income Before Taxes 233.44 109.76 +112.68% 180.47 +29.35% Net Income 173.55 81.2 +113.73% 136.21 +27.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.56 3.07 +113.68% 5.15 +27.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹173.55Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5811.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar