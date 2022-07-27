United Breweries (UBL) recorded a 424.25% growth in standalone net profit to ₹161.68 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to ₹30.84 crore in the same quarter last year. The company posted a profit of ₹162.96 crore in Q4FY22. Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹5,194.02 crore in Q1FY23 rising by 95.91% from ₹2,651.18 crore in Q1 of last year and higher by 41.82% from ₹3,662.40 crore in the preceding quarter.

