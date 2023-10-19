comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  United Breweries Q2 Results: Kingfisher beer maker's net profit drops 20% to 107.6 crore, revenue up 14% YoY
United Breweries Q2 Results: Kingfisher beer maker's net profit drops 20% to ₹107.6 crore, revenue up 14% YoY

 Nikita Prasad

United Breweries Q2 Results: The Kingfisher beer maker's net revenue from operations during the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,888 crore, reporting a growth of 14.2 per cent, compared to ₹1,682 crore in the year-ago period.

United Breweries reported a net profit of ₹107.6 crore in the September quarter. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint Premium
United Breweries Q2 Results: Beer maker United Breweries announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a decline of around 20 per cent in consolidated net profit at 107.6 crore, compared to 134 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

The Kingfisher beer maker's net revenue from operations during the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,888 crore, reporting a growth of 14.2 per cent, compared to 1,682 crore in the year-ago period. 

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 09:17 PM IST
