United Breweries Q2 Results: Beer maker United Breweries announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a decline of around 20 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹107.6 crore, compared to ₹134 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Kingfisher beer maker's net revenue from operations during the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,888 crore, reporting a growth of 14.2 per cent, compared to ₹1,682 crore in the year-ago period.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!