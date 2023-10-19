Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  United Breweries Q2 Results: Kingfisher beer maker's net profit drops 20% to 107.6 crore, revenue up 14% YoY

United Breweries Q2 Results: Kingfisher beer maker's net profit drops 20% to 107.6 crore, revenue up 14% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • United Breweries Q2 Results: The Kingfisher beer maker's net revenue from operations during the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,888 crore, reporting a growth of 14.2 per cent, compared to 1,682 crore in the year-ago period.

United Breweries reported a net profit of 107.6 crore in the September quarter. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

United Breweries Q2 Results: Beer maker United Breweries announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a decline of around 20 per cent in consolidated net profit at 107.6 crore, compa to 134 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Kingfisher beer maker's net revenue from operations during the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,888 crore, reporting a growth of 14.2 per cent, compared to 1,682 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the September quarter came in at 184.5 crore, registering a decline of 15.8 per cent, compared to 219 crore in the corresponding period last year. The margin in the quarter-under-review stood at 9.8 per cent, compared to 13 per cent in the year-ago period.

Also Read: Nuvama initiates coverage on United Breweries with 'buy', sees 22% upside – here's why

﻿The company's volume in the September quarter increased 7 per excl RTM changes, predominantly driven by Telangana, Orissa, and Rajasthan and partially offset by a decline in Delhi.

The premium segment grew by 10 per cent in the September quarter. Within the segment, United Breweries sees double digit growth for the Kingfisher Ultra family and more than 20 per cent contribution for Heineken Silver to the Heineken franchise.

Investments in capex during the first half of the year was 91 crore, primarily in supply chain initiatives to cater for future growth, said United Breweries.

On the outlook, the liquor maker said that building further category growth while driving the share of premium in the portfolio remains a key focus. Despite some inflationary softening seen in the September quarter, volatility will remain, according to the company.

‘’We continue to focus on revenue management and cost initiatives, to drive margin accretion. We remain optimistic on the long-term growth potential of the industry, driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics and premiumization,'' said United Breweries.

On Thursday, October 19, shares of United Breweries settled 0.03 per cent lower at 1,566.75 apiece on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 09:17 PM IST
