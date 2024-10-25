United Breweries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.2% YOY

United Breweries Q2 Results Live : United Breweries declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a remarkable year-over-year profit increase of 23.2%. The company's topline revenue also rose by 13.13%, highlighting a strong performance despite some challenges in the previous quarter.
However, when compared to the prior quarter, United Breweries experienced a decline in revenue by 18.37% and a profit decrease of 23.84%. This indicates that while the company has seen growth on a yearly basis, it faced setbacks in the short term.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.64% quarter-on-quarter, but an increase of 5.8% year-over-year, suggesting a need for cost management as the company navigates the fluctuating market conditions.
Operating income was down by 25.3% compared to the previous quarter but showed an impressive increase of 27.52% year-over-year, indicating strong operational growth despite recent challenges.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5, which marks a 23.15% increase year-over-year, further reflecting the company's profitability amidst fluctuating market dynamics.
Despite this positive quarterly performance, United Breweries has delivered a -0.21% return in the last week and a -2.17% return over the past six months. However, the company has managed to achieve a 10.83% return year-to-date.
As of now, United Breweries has a market capitalization of ₹52,311.24 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2204.9 and a low of ₹1547. This range indicates the volatility the stock has experienced over the year.
Analysts' sentiments are mixed; out of 15 covering analysts, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, while 7 analysts recommend a Buy and 1 analyst has rated it as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, is to Hold.
United Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4743.56
|5811.28
|-18.37%
|4192.86
|+13.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|175.16
|183.69
|-4.64%
|165.56
|+5.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|57.15
|57.72
|-0.99%
|50.92
|+12.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|4573.49
|5583.6
|-18.09%
|4059.49
|+12.66%
|Operating Income
|170.07
|227.68
|-25.3%
|133.37
|+27.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|178.28
|233.44
|-23.63%
|144.03
|+23.78%
|Net Income
|132.17
|173.55
|-23.84%
|107.28
|+23.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5
|6.56
|-23.78%
|4.06
|+23.15%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess