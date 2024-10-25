United Breweries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.2% YOY

United Breweries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.13% YoY & profit increased by 23.2% YoY.

Published25 Oct 2024, 10:19 AM IST
United Breweries Q2 Results Live
United Breweries Q2 Results Live

United Breweries Q2 Results Live : United Breweries declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a remarkable year-over-year profit increase of 23.2%. The company's topline revenue also rose by 13.13%, highlighting a strong performance despite some challenges in the previous quarter.

However, when compared to the prior quarter, United Breweries experienced a decline in revenue by 18.37% and a profit decrease of 23.84%. This indicates that while the company has seen growth on a yearly basis, it faced setbacks in the short term.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.64% quarter-on-quarter, but an increase of 5.8% year-over-year, suggesting a need for cost management as the company navigates the fluctuating market conditions.

Operating income was down by 25.3% compared to the previous quarter but showed an impressive increase of 27.52% year-over-year, indicating strong operational growth despite recent challenges.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5, which marks a 23.15% increase year-over-year, further reflecting the company's profitability amidst fluctuating market dynamics.

Despite this positive quarterly performance, United Breweries has delivered a -0.21% return in the last week and a -2.17% return over the past six months. However, the company has managed to achieve a 10.83% return year-to-date.

As of now, United Breweries has a market capitalization of 52,311.24 Crores, with a 52-week high of 2204.9 and a low of 1547. This range indicates the volatility the stock has experienced over the year.

Analysts' sentiments are mixed; out of 15 covering analysts, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, while 7 analysts recommend a Buy and 1 analyst has rated it as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, is to Hold.

United Breweries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4743.565811.28-18.37%4192.86+13.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total175.16183.69-4.64%165.56+5.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization57.1557.72-0.99%50.92+12.23%
Total Operating Expense4573.495583.6-18.09%4059.49+12.66%
Operating Income170.07227.68-25.3%133.37+27.52%
Net Income Before Taxes178.28233.44-23.63%144.03+23.78%
Net Income132.17173.55-23.84%107.28+23.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS56.56-23.78%4.06+23.15%
FAQs
₹132.17Cr
₹4743.56Cr
