United Breweries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.2% YOY

United Breweries Q2 Results Live : United Breweries declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a remarkable year-over-year profit increase of 23.2%. The company's topline revenue also rose by 13.13%, highlighting a strong performance despite some challenges in the previous quarter.

However, when compared to the prior quarter, United Breweries experienced a decline in revenue by 18.37% and a profit decrease of 23.84%. This indicates that while the company has seen growth on a yearly basis, it faced setbacks in the short term.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.64% quarter-on-quarter, but an increase of 5.8% year-over-year, suggesting a need for cost management as the company navigates the fluctuating market conditions.

Operating income was down by 25.3% compared to the previous quarter but showed an impressive increase of 27.52% year-over-year, indicating strong operational growth despite recent challenges.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5, which marks a 23.15% increase year-over-year, further reflecting the company's profitability amidst fluctuating market dynamics.

Despite this positive quarterly performance, United Breweries has delivered a -0.21% return in the last week and a -2.17% return over the past six months. However, the company has managed to achieve a 10.83% return year-to-date.

As of now, United Breweries has a market capitalization of ₹52,311.24 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2204.9 and a low of ₹1547. This range indicates the volatility the stock has experienced over the year.

Analysts' sentiments are mixed; out of 15 covering analysts, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, while 7 analysts recommend a Buy and 1 analyst has rated it as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, is to Hold.

United Breweries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4743.56 5811.28 -18.37% 4192.86 +13.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 175.16 183.69 -4.64% 165.56 +5.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 57.15 57.72 -0.99% 50.92 +12.23% Total Operating Expense 4573.49 5583.6 -18.09% 4059.49 +12.66% Operating Income 170.07 227.68 -25.3% 133.37 +27.52% Net Income Before Taxes 178.28 233.44 -23.63% 144.03 +23.78% Net Income 132.17 173.55 -23.84% 107.28 +23.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 5 6.56 -23.78% 4.06 +23.15%