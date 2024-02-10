Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  United Breweries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 85.34Cr, Revenue increased by 12.28% YoY

United Breweries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 85.34Cr, Revenue increased by 12.28% YoY

Livemint

United Breweries Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.28% YoY & profit at 85.34Cr

United Breweries Q3 FY24 Results Live

United Breweries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.28% & the profit came at 85.34cr. It is noteworthy that United Breweries had declared a loss of 1.97cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.53% q-o-q & increased by 8.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 29.4% q-o-q & increased by 1592.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.23 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 364.78% Y-o-Y.

United Breweries has delivered -2.61% return in the last 1 week, 14.25% return in the last 6 months, and -1.62% YTD return.

Currently, United Breweries has a market cap of 46433.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1908 & 1353.5 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

United Breweries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4154.984192.86-0.9%3700.49+12.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total158.06165.56-4.53%145.66+8.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.8450.92+1.81%50.23+3.21%
Total Operating Expense4060.824059.49+0.03%3706.8+9.55%
Operating Income94.16133.37-29.4%-6.31+1592.23%
Net Income Before Taxes116.88144.03-18.85%5.14+2173.93%
Net Income85.34107.28-20.45%-1.97+4431.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.234.06-20.44%0.69+364.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹85.34Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4154.98Cr

