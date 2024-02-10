United Breweries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 85.34Cr, Revenue increased by 12.28% YoY

United Breweries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.28% & the profit came at ₹85.34cr. It is noteworthy that United Breweries had declared a loss of ₹1.97cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.53% q-o-q & increased by 8.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 29.4% q-o-q & increased by 1592.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.23 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 364.78% Y-o-Y.
United Breweries has delivered -2.61% return in the last 1 week, 14.25% return in the last 6 months, and -1.62% YTD return.
Currently, United Breweries has a market cap of ₹46433.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1908 & ₹1353.5 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
United Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4154.98
|4192.86
|-0.9%
|3700.49
|+12.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|158.06
|165.56
|-4.53%
|145.66
|+8.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.84
|50.92
|+1.81%
|50.23
|+3.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|4060.82
|4059.49
|+0.03%
|3706.8
|+9.55%
|Operating Income
|94.16
|133.37
|-29.4%
|-6.31
|+1592.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|116.88
|144.03
|-18.85%
|5.14
|+2173.93%
|Net Income
|85.34
|107.28
|-20.45%
|-1.97
|+4431.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.23
|4.06
|-20.44%
|0.69
|+364.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹85.34Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4154.98Cr
