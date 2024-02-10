United Breweries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 85.34Cr, Revenue increased by 12.28% YoY

United Breweries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.28% & the profit came at ₹85.34cr. It is noteworthy that United Breweries had declared a loss of ₹1.97cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.53% q-o-q & increased by 8.51% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 29.4% q-o-q & increased by 1592.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.23 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 364.78% Y-o-Y.

United Breweries has delivered -2.61% return in the last 1 week, 14.25% return in the last 6 months, and -1.62% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, United Breweries has a market cap of ₹46433.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1908 & ₹1353.5 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United Breweries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4154.98 4192.86 -0.9% 3700.49 +12.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 158.06 165.56 -4.53% 145.66 +8.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.84 50.92 +1.81% 50.23 +3.21% Total Operating Expense 4060.82 4059.49 +0.03% 3706.8 +9.55% Operating Income 94.16 133.37 -29.4% -6.31 +1592.23% Net Income Before Taxes 116.88 144.03 -18.85% 5.14 +2173.93% Net Income 85.34 107.28 -20.45% -1.97 +4431.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.23 4.06 -20.44% 0.69 +364.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹85.34Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4154.98Cr

