United Breweries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 727.73% YOY

United Breweries Q4 Results Live : United Breweries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.34% & the profit increased by 727.73% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.25% and the profit decreased by 4.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.18% q-o-q & increased by 9.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.68% q-o-q & increased by 2822.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.07 for Q4 which increased by 728.41% Y-o-Y.

United Breweries has delivered -1.62% return in the last 1 week, 25.53% return in the last 6 months and 12.33% YTD return.

Currently, United Breweries has a market cap of ₹53019.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2106 & ₹1373 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.

United Breweries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4788.68 4154.98 +15.25% 4081.01 +17.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 175.73 158.06 +11.18% 160.25 +9.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 57.76 51.84 +11.42% 50.72 +13.88% Total Operating Expense 4703.63 4060.82 +15.83% 4078.1 +15.34% Operating Income 85.05 94.16 -9.68% 2.91 +2822.68% Net Income Before Taxes 109.76 116.88 -6.09% 13.48 +714.24% Net Income 81.2 85.34 -4.85% 9.81 +727.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.07 3.23 -4.95% 0.37 +728.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹81.2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4788.68Cr

