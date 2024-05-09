United Breweries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 727.73% YOY

United Breweries Q4 Results Live : United Breweries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.34% & the profit increased by 727.73% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.25% and the profit decreased by 4.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.18% q-o-q & increased by 9.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.68% q-o-q & increased by 2822.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.07 for Q4 which increased by 728.41% Y-o-Y.
United Breweries has delivered -1.62% return in the last 1 week, 25.53% return in the last 6 months and 12.33% YTD return.
Currently, United Breweries has a market cap of ₹53019.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2106 & ₹1373 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.
United Breweries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4788.68
|4154.98
|+15.25%
|4081.01
|+17.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|175.73
|158.06
|+11.18%
|160.25
|+9.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|57.76
|51.84
|+11.42%
|50.72
|+13.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|4703.63
|4060.82
|+15.83%
|4078.1
|+15.34%
|Operating Income
|85.05
|94.16
|-9.68%
|2.91
|+2822.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|109.76
|116.88
|-6.09%
|13.48
|+714.24%
|Net Income
|81.2
|85.34
|-4.85%
|9.81
|+727.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.07
|3.23
|-4.95%
|0.37
|+728.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹81.2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4788.68Cr
