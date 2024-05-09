Hello User
United Breweries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 727.73% YOY

United Breweries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 727.73% YOY

Livemint

United Breweries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.34% YoY & profit increased by 727.73% YoY

United Breweries Q4 Results Live

United Breweries Q4 Results Live : United Breweries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.34% & the profit increased by 727.73% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.25% and the profit decreased by 4.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.18% q-o-q & increased by 9.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.68% q-o-q & increased by 2822.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.07 for Q4 which increased by 728.41% Y-o-Y.

United Breweries has delivered -1.62% return in the last 1 week, 25.53% return in the last 6 months and 12.33% YTD return.

Currently, United Breweries has a market cap of 53019.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2106 & 1373 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.

United Breweries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4788.684154.98+15.25%4081.01+17.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total175.73158.06+11.18%160.25+9.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization57.7651.84+11.42%50.72+13.88%
Total Operating Expense4703.634060.82+15.83%4078.1+15.34%
Operating Income85.0594.16-9.68%2.91+2822.68%
Net Income Before Taxes109.76116.88-6.09%13.48+714.24%
Net Income81.285.34-4.85%9.81+727.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.073.23-4.95%0.37+728.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹81.2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4788.68Cr

