United Credit Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.12% YOY

United Credit Q1 Results Live: United Credit declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.97% and the profit increased by 19.12% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.68% and the profit decreased by 37.05%.

The Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 7.34% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 3.51% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has had a notable impact on the company's overall cost structure.

The operating income was down by 45.73% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 3.45% year-over-year, indicating some operational challenges faced by the company in the current quarter.

Despite these challenges, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.49, which is an increase of 19.56% year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability for shareholders.

United Credit has delivered a return of 0.98% in the last week, 36.73% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 39.47% year-to-date return, showcasing strong performance over different time horizons.

Currently, United Credit has a market cap of ₹17.04 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹39.2 and ₹14.5, respectively. The stock's performance and market cap reflect the market's confidence in the company's growth prospects.

United Credit Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.87 0.96 -9.68% 0.78 +10.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.19 0.18 +7.34% 0.18 +3.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.02 -29.07% 0.02 -22.78% Total Operating Expense 0.6 0.47 +27.18% 0.51 +18.7% Operating Income 0.26 0.48 -45.73% 0.27 -3.45% Net Income Before Taxes 0.38 0.51 -24.98% 0.29 +31.19% Net Income 0.26 0.42 -37.05% 0.22 +19.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.49 0.78 -37.21% 0.41 +19.56%

