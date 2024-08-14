United Credit Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.12% YOY

United Credit Q1 Results Live : United Credit Q1 Results Live: United Credit declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.97% and the profit increased by 19.12% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.68% and the profit decreased by 37.05%.
The Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 7.34% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 3.51% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has had a notable impact on the company's overall cost structure.
The operating income was down by 45.73% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 3.45% year-over-year, indicating some operational challenges faced by the company in the current quarter.
Despite these challenges, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.49, which is an increase of 19.56% year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability for shareholders.
United Credit has delivered a return of 0.98% in the last week, 36.73% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 39.47% year-to-date return, showcasing strong performance over different time horizons.
Currently, United Credit has a market cap of ₹17.04 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹39.2 and ₹14.5, respectively. The stock's performance and market cap reflect the market's confidence in the company's growth prospects.
United Credit Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.87
|0.96
|-9.68%
|0.78
|+10.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.19
|0.18
|+7.34%
|0.18
|+3.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.02
|-29.07%
|0.02
|-22.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.6
|0.47
|+27.18%
|0.51
|+18.7%
|Operating Income
|0.26
|0.48
|-45.73%
|0.27
|-3.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.38
|0.51
|-24.98%
|0.29
|+31.19%
|Net Income
|0.26
|0.42
|-37.05%
|0.22
|+19.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.49
|0.78
|-37.21%
|0.41
|+19.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.26Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.87Cr
