Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  United Credit Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.12% YOY

United Credit Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.12% YOY

United Credit Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.97% YoY & profit increased by 19.12% YoY

United Credit Q1 Results Live

United Credit Q1 Results Live : United Credit Q1 Results Live: United Credit declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.97% and the profit increased by 19.12% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.68% and the profit decreased by 37.05%.

The Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 7.34% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 3.51% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has had a notable impact on the company's overall cost structure.

The operating income was down by 45.73% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 3.45% year-over-year, indicating some operational challenges faced by the company in the current quarter.

Despite these challenges, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.49, which is an increase of 19.56% year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability for shareholders.

United Credit has delivered a return of 0.98% in the last week, 36.73% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 39.47% year-to-date return, showcasing strong performance over different time horizons.

Currently, United Credit has a market cap of 17.04 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 39.2 and 14.5, respectively. The stock's performance and market cap reflect the market's confidence in the company's growth prospects.

United Credit Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.870.96-9.68%0.78+10.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.190.18+7.34%0.18+3.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.02-29.07%0.02-22.78%
Total Operating Expense0.60.47+27.18%0.51+18.7%
Operating Income0.260.48-45.73%0.27-3.45%
Net Income Before Taxes0.380.51-24.98%0.29+31.19%
Net Income0.260.42-37.05%0.22+19.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.490.78-37.21%0.41+19.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.26Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.87Cr

