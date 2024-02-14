United Credit Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 191.36% YoY

United Credit declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.02% & the profit increased by 191.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 139.46%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.2% q-o-q & decreased by 1.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.12% q-o-q & increased by 48.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 193.5% Y-o-Y.

United Credit has delivered 6.56% return in the last 1 week, 34.56% return in last 6 months and -1.53% YTD return.

Currently the United Credit has a market cap of ₹12.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30.06 & ₹11.84 respectively.

United Credit Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.84 0.82 +2.42% 0.73 +15.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.19 0.2 -5.2% 0.19 -1.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -0% 0.02 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.54 0.48 +11.16% 0.52 +2.1% Operating Income 0.3 0.34 -10.12% 0.2 +48.33% Net Income Before Taxes 0.91 0.37 +148.73% 0.22 +316.75% Net Income 0.7 0.29 +139.46% 0.24 +191.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.32 0.56 +136.04% 0.45 +193.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.7Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.84Cr

