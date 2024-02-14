Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  United Credit Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 191.36% YoY

Livemint

United Credit Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 15.02% YoY & Profit Increased by 191.36% YoY

United Credit Q3 FY24 Results Live

United Credit declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.02% & the profit increased by 191.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 139.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.2% q-o-q & decreased by 1.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.12% q-o-q & increased by 48.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.32 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 193.5% Y-o-Y.

United Credit has delivered 6.56% return in the last 1 week, 34.56% return in last 6 months and -1.53% YTD return.

Currently the United Credit has a market cap of 12.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of 30.06 & 11.84 respectively.

United Credit Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.840.82+2.42%0.73+15.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.190.2-5.2%0.19-1.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0%0.02-0%
Total Operating Expense0.540.48+11.16%0.52+2.1%
Operating Income0.30.34-10.12%0.2+48.33%
Net Income Before Taxes0.910.37+148.73%0.22+316.75%
Net Income0.70.29+139.46%0.24+191.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.320.56+136.04%0.45+193.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.7Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.84Cr

