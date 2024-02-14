United Credit Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 191.36% YoY

United Credit declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.02% & the profit increased by 191.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 139.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.2% q-o-q & decreased by 1.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.12% q-o-q & increased by 48.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 193.5% Y-o-Y.
United Credit has delivered 6.56% return in the last 1 week, 34.56% return in last 6 months and -1.53% YTD return.
Currently the United Credit has a market cap of ₹12.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30.06 & ₹11.84 respectively.
United Credit Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.84
|0.82
|+2.42%
|0.73
|+15.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.19
|0.2
|-5.2%
|0.19
|-1.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-0%
|0.02
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.54
|0.48
|+11.16%
|0.52
|+2.1%
|Operating Income
|0.3
|0.34
|-10.12%
|0.2
|+48.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.91
|0.37
|+148.73%
|0.22
|+316.75%
|Net Income
|0.7
|0.29
|+139.46%
|0.24
|+191.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.32
|0.56
|+136.04%
|0.45
|+193.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.7Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.84Cr
