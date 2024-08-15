United Polyfab Gujarat Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 14.47% YOY

United Polyfab Gujarat Q1 Results Live : United Polyfab Gujarat declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, presenting a mixed financial performance. The company's topline showed a significant decline, with revenue decreasing by 34.56% year-over-year. Despite the revenue drop, United Polyfab Gujarat managed to increase its profit by 14.47% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw an even sharper decline of 36.27%. However, the profit surged dramatically by 3082.44%, showcasing the company's ability to manage costs and improve profitability under challenging circumstances.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 13.42% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, indicating improved operational efficiency. On a year-over-year basis, SG&A expenses increased by 18.16%, reflecting higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.
Operating income also showed positive movement, rising by 7.48% quarter-over-quarter and 12.86% year-over-year. This uptick in operating income highlights the company's effective cost management and operational strategies.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.64, marking a 4.46% increase year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, suggesting improved profitability and potential for future growth.
United Polyfab Gujarat Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|137.73
|216.1
|-36.27%
|210.46
|-34.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.43
|2.81
|-13.42%
|2.06
|+18.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.16
|3.2
|-1.12%
|3.24
|-2.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|132.59
|211.32
|-37.25%
|205.92
|-35.61%
|Operating Income
|5.13
|4.77
|+7.48%
|4.55
|+12.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.49
|2.75
|-9.29%
|3.86
|-35.48%
|Net Income
|3.77
|-0.13
|+3082.44%
|3.29
|+14.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.64
|-0.04
|+4200%
|1.57
|+4.46%
