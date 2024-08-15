United Polyfab Gujarat Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 14.47% YOY

United Polyfab Gujarat Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 34.56% YoY & profit increased by 14.47% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
United Polyfab Gujarat Q1 Results Live
United Polyfab Gujarat Q1 Results Live

United Polyfab Gujarat Q1 Results Live : United Polyfab Gujarat declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, presenting a mixed financial performance. The company's topline showed a significant decline, with revenue decreasing by 34.56% year-over-year. Despite the revenue drop, United Polyfab Gujarat managed to increase its profit by 14.47% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw an even sharper decline of 36.27%. However, the profit surged dramatically by 3082.44%, showcasing the company's ability to manage costs and improve profitability under challenging circumstances.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 13.42% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, indicating improved operational efficiency. On a year-over-year basis, SG&A expenses increased by 18.16%, reflecting higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

Operating income also showed positive movement, rising by 7.48% quarter-over-quarter and 12.86% year-over-year. This uptick in operating income highlights the company's effective cost management and operational strategies.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.64, marking a 4.46% increase year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, suggesting improved profitability and potential for future growth.

United Polyfab Gujarat Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue137.73216.1-36.27%210.46-34.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.432.81-13.42%2.06+18.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.163.2-1.12%3.24-2.47%
Total Operating Expense132.59211.32-37.25%205.92-35.61%
Operating Income5.134.77+7.48%4.55+12.86%
Net Income Before Taxes2.492.75-9.29%3.86-35.48%
Net Income3.77-0.13+3082.44%3.29+14.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.64-0.04+4200%1.57+4.46%
FAQs
₹3.77Cr
₹137.73Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
