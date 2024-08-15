United Polyfab Gujarat Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 14.47% YOY

United Polyfab Gujarat Q1 Results Live : United Polyfab Gujarat declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, presenting a mixed financial performance. The company's topline showed a significant decline, with revenue decreasing by 34.56% year-over-year. Despite the revenue drop, United Polyfab Gujarat managed to increase its profit by 14.47% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw an even sharper decline of 36.27%. However, the profit surged dramatically by 3082.44%, showcasing the company's ability to manage costs and improve profitability under challenging circumstances.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 13.42% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, indicating improved operational efficiency. On a year-over-year basis, SG&A expenses increased by 18.16%, reflecting higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

Operating income also showed positive movement, rising by 7.48% quarter-over-quarter and 12.86% year-over-year. This uptick in operating income highlights the company's effective cost management and operational strategies.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.64, marking a 4.46% increase year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, suggesting improved profitability and potential for future growth.

United Polyfab Gujarat Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 137.73 216.1 -36.27% 210.46 -34.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.43 2.81 -13.42% 2.06 +18.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.16 3.2 -1.12% 3.24 -2.47% Total Operating Expense 132.59 211.32 -37.25% 205.92 -35.61% Operating Income 5.13 4.77 +7.48% 4.55 +12.86% Net Income Before Taxes 2.49 2.75 -9.29% 3.86 -35.48% Net Income 3.77 -0.13 +3082.44% 3.29 +14.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.64 -0.04 +4200% 1.57 +4.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.77Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹137.73Cr

