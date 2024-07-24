United Spirits Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.74% YOY

United Spirits Q1 Results Live : United Spirits declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 7.4% and the profit increasing by 1.74% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.19% while the profit saw a significant increase by 101.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline by 33.19% q-o-q but increased by 13.51% Y-o-Y.
Operating income also saw a positive trend, going up by 178.7% q-o-q and 3.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹6.83, showing a slight decrease by 0.86% Y-o-Y.
United Spirits has demonstrated a return of 2.17% in the last 1 week, 20.21% in the last 6 months, and 19.17% YTD.
With a market cap of ₹96883.13 Cr, the stock has a 52wk high/low of ₹1335.65 & ₹974 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 24 Jul, 2024, show that out of 18 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts rated it as Sell, 6 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jul, 2024, was to Hold the stock.
United Spirits Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6238
|6511
|-4.19%
|5808.4
|+7.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|310
|464
|-33.19%
|273.1
|+13.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|72
|73
|-1.37%
|74.3
|-3.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|5597
|6281
|-10.89%
|5186.3
|+7.92%
|Operating Income
|641
|230
|+178.7%
|622.1
|+3.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|653
|312
|+109.29%
|639
|+2.19%
|Net Income
|485
|241
|+101.24%
|476.7
|+1.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.83
|3.74
|+82.73%
|6.89
|-0.86%
