United Spirits Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.74% YOY

United Spirits Q1 Results Live : United Spirits declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 7.4% and the profit increasing by 1.74% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.19% while the profit saw a significant increase by 101.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline by 33.19% q-o-q but increased by 13.51% Y-o-Y.

Operating income also saw a positive trend, going up by 178.7% q-o-q and 3.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹6.83, showing a slight decrease by 0.86% Y-o-Y.

United Spirits has demonstrated a return of 2.17% in the last 1 week, 20.21% in the last 6 months, and 19.17% YTD.

With a market cap of ₹96883.13 Cr, the stock has a 52wk high/low of ₹1335.65 & ₹974 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 24 Jul, 2024, show that out of 18 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts rated it as Sell, 6 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jul, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

United Spirits Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6238 6511 -4.19% 5808.4 +7.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 310 464 -33.19% 273.1 +13.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 72 73 -1.37% 74.3 -3.1% Total Operating Expense 5597 6281 -10.89% 5186.3 +7.92% Operating Income 641 230 +178.7% 622.1 +3.04% Net Income Before Taxes 653 312 +109.29% 639 +2.19% Net Income 485 241 +101.24% 476.7 +1.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.83 3.74 +82.73% 6.89 -0.86%