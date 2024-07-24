Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  United Spirits Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.74% YOY

United Spirits Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.74% YOY

Livemint

United Spirits Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.4% YoY & profit increased by 1.74% YoY

United Spirits Q1 Results Live

United Spirits Q1 Results Live : United Spirits declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 7.4% and the profit increasing by 1.74% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.19% while the profit saw a significant increase by 101.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline by 33.19% q-o-q but increased by 13.51% Y-o-Y.

Operating income also saw a positive trend, going up by 178.7% q-o-q and 3.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 6.83, showing a slight decrease by 0.86% Y-o-Y.

United Spirits has demonstrated a return of 2.17% in the last 1 week, 20.21% in the last 6 months, and 19.17% YTD.

With a market cap of 96883.13 Cr, the stock has a 52wk high/low of 1335.65 & 974 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 24 Jul, 2024, show that out of 18 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts rated it as Sell, 6 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jul, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

United Spirits Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue62386511-4.19%5808.4+7.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total310464-33.19%273.1+13.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization7273-1.37%74.3-3.1%
Total Operating Expense55976281-10.89%5186.3+7.92%
Operating Income641230+178.7%622.1+3.04%
Net Income Before Taxes653312+109.29%639+2.19%
Net Income485241+101.24%476.7+1.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.833.74+82.73%6.89-0.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹485Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹6238Cr

