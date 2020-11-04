United Spirits Q2 net profit falls 43% to 128 cr

United Spirits on Wednesday reported 43% decline in standalone net profit at ₹128 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2020 as the spirits industry is reeling from the impact of coronavirus lockdown. It was ₹225 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations rose 2% to ₹7,459 crore as against ₹7,282 crore a year ago.

On Wednesday, United Spirits' scrip on NSE closed 0.1% higher at ₹510.30.

"The underlying revenue decline of 3.4% in the second quarter is ahead of expectations and reflects the resilience of our category, notwithstanding prolonged on-trade closures, the route to market change in Andhra Pradesh and high taxation led price increases post Covid-19. The agility of our supply chain team provided a fast start post lockdown and the renovation of our two core brands supported the top-line recovery.

"Prestige & Above segment net sales grew 1% in Q2, backed by strong momentum in our Scotch portfolio, driven by improved relative price positioning in key markets as well as lapping softer comparatives. The A&P reinvestment rate of 8.6% in Q2, up from 5.0% in Q1, reflected our conscious choice to re-energize demand. Underlying EBITDA margin for the quarter excluding the one-off inventory provision was 14.5% and we delivered a PAT of Rs. 128 Crores. First half performance has been primarily impacted by initial Covid-19 led lockdown driven challenges in Q1 and lower fixed cost absorption. Contraction of owned and franchise business in AP impacted performance adversely. Notwithstanding the satisfactory second quarter performance, our net sales in the first half declined 27%, EBITDA margin contracted to 6% with a net loss of ₹87 Crores. Operating cash flow remained strong which facilitated ₹780 Crores of debt repayment during the first half of FY 2020-21," said Anand Kripalu, CEO, United Spirit

Popular segment net sales declined 12.5% versus last year with priority states declining at 10%. Increased consumer prices impacted demand in this price conscious segment and unfavourable state mix further contributed to the decline, the company said.

"Gross margin was 42.1%, down 284 bps, on reported basis, primarily driven by contraction of business in Andhra Pradesh which resulted in a one-off inventory provision and a decline in the South franchise business. Removing the one-off inventory provision, effective gross margin for the quarter was 43.2%," the company said.

Reported EBITDA was ₹270 crore, down 35.1%. Reported EBITDA margin was 12.6%, down 553 bps primarily driven by a higher A&P investment rate to support national renovation roll-out of two core brands, McDowell’s No.1 Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky, and lower fixed cost absorption. Underlying EBITDA decline was down 497 bps.

