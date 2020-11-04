United Spirits Q2 net profit falls 43% to 128 cr

"Prestige & Above segment net sales grew 1% in Q2, backed by strong momentum in our Scotch portfolio, driven by improved relative price positioning in key markets as well as lapping softer comparatives. The A&P reinvestment rate of 8.6% in Q2, up from 5.0% in Q1, reflected our conscious choice to re-energize demand. Underlying EBITDA margin for the quarter excluding the one-off inventory provision was 14.5% and we delivered a PAT of Rs. 128 Crores. First half performance has been primarily impacted by initial Covid-19 led lockdown driven challenges in Q1 and lower fixed cost absorption. Contraction of owned and franchise business in AP impacted performance adversely. Notwithstanding the satisfactory second quarter performance, our net sales in the first half declined 27%, EBITDA margin contracted to 6% with a net loss of ₹87 Crores. Operating cash flow remained strong which facilitated ₹780 Crores of debt repayment during the first half of FY 2020-21," said Anand Kripalu, CEO, United Spirit