United Spirits Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.5% YoY

United Spirits Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.96% YoY & profit increased by 0.5% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
United Spirits Q2 Results Live
United Spirits Q2 Results Live

United Spirits Q2 Results Live : United Spirits has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a mixed performance with revenue declining by 0.96% year-on-year while profit saw a modest increase of 0.5%. The results were disclosed on October 23, 2024.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 6.96%, although profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 29.69%. This indicates a challenging quarter for the beverage giant.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses surged by 35.81% quarter-on-quarter and rose 9.12% year-on-year, impacting profitability. The operating income also faced a setback, down by 32.45% compared to the previous quarter but showing a slight increase of 0.21% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.8, marking a 7.85% increase year-on-year, providing some positive news amidst the overall decline in revenues.

In terms of market performance, United Spirits has recorded a -5.6% return in the past week, but has shown significant gains of 23.96% over the last six months and an impressive 31.19% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization is 106,655.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,647.5 and a low of 993.85.

Analyst sentiment appears to be mixed, with 18 analysts covering the company. Of these, 3 have rated it as a Sell, 6 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 24, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers.

United Spirits Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue66726238+6.96%6736.5-0.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total421310+35.81%385.8+9.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization6972-4.17%65.3+5.67%
Total Operating Expense62395597+11.47%6304.4-1.04%
Operating Income433641-32.45%432.1+0.21%
Net Income Before Taxes460653-29.56%445.6+3.23%
Net Income341485-29.69%339.3+0.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.86.83-29.72%4.45+7.85%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹341Cr
₹6672Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsUnited Spirits Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.5% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.15 (0.1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.45
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.41%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.60
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.85 (-3.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.