Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  United Spirits Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.5% YoY

United Spirits Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.5% YoY

Livemint

United Spirits Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.96% YoY & profit increased by 0.5% YoY.

United Spirits Q2 Results Live

United Spirits Q2 Results Live : United Spirits has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a mixed performance with revenue declining by 0.96% year-on-year while profit saw a modest increase of 0.5%. The results were disclosed on October 23, 2024.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 6.96%, although profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 29.69%. This indicates a challenging quarter for the beverage giant.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses surged by 35.81% quarter-on-quarter and rose 9.12% year-on-year, impacting profitability. The operating income also faced a setback, down by 32.45% compared to the previous quarter but showing a slight increase of 0.21% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.8, marking a 7.85% increase year-on-year, providing some positive news amidst the overall decline in revenues.

In terms of market performance, United Spirits has recorded a -5.6% return in the past week, but has shown significant gains of 23.96% over the last six months and an impressive 31.19% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization is 106,655.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,647.5 and a low of 993.85.

Analyst sentiment appears to be mixed, with 18 analysts covering the company. Of these, 3 have rated it as a Sell, 6 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 24, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers.

United Spirits Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue66726238+6.96%6736.5-0.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total421310+35.81%385.8+9.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization6972-4.17%65.3+5.67%
Total Operating Expense62395597+11.47%6304.4-1.04%
Operating Income433641-32.45%432.1+0.21%
Net Income Before Taxes460653-29.56%445.6+3.23%
Net Income341485-29.69%339.3+0.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.86.83-29.72%4.45+7.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹341Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹6672Cr

