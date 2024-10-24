United Spirits Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.5% YoY

United Spirits Q2 Results Live : United Spirits has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a mixed performance with revenue declining by 0.96% year-on-year while profit saw a modest increase of 0.5%. The results were disclosed on October 23, 2024.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 6.96%, although profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 29.69%. This indicates a challenging quarter for the beverage giant.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses surged by 35.81% quarter-on-quarter and rose 9.12% year-on-year, impacting profitability. The operating income also faced a setback, down by 32.45% compared to the previous quarter but showing a slight increase of 0.21% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.8, marking a 7.85% increase year-on-year, providing some positive news amidst the overall decline in revenues.
In terms of market performance, United Spirits has recorded a -5.6% return in the past week, but has shown significant gains of 23.96% over the last six months and an impressive 31.19% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization is ₹106,655.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,647.5 and a low of ₹993.85.
Analyst sentiment appears to be mixed, with 18 analysts covering the company. Of these, 3 have rated it as a Sell, 6 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 24, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers.
United Spirits Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6672
|6238
|+6.96%
|6736.5
|-0.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|421
|310
|+35.81%
|385.8
|+9.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69
|72
|-4.17%
|65.3
|+5.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|6239
|5597
|+11.47%
|6304.4
|-1.04%
|Operating Income
|433
|641
|-32.45%
|432.1
|+0.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|460
|653
|-29.56%
|445.6
|+3.23%
|Net Income
|341
|485
|-29.69%
|339.3
|+0.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.8
|6.83
|-29.72%
|4.45
|+7.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹341Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹6672Cr
