United Spirits Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.5% YoY

United Spirits Q2 Results Live : United Spirits has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a mixed performance with revenue declining by 0.96% year-on-year while profit saw a modest increase of 0.5%. The results were disclosed on October 23, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 6.96%, although profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 29.69%. This indicates a challenging quarter for the beverage giant.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses surged by 35.81% quarter-on-quarter and rose 9.12% year-on-year, impacting profitability. The operating income also faced a setback, down by 32.45% compared to the previous quarter but showing a slight increase of 0.21% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.8, marking a 7.85% increase year-on-year, providing some positive news amidst the overall decline in revenues.

In terms of market performance, United Spirits has recorded a -5.6% return in the past week, but has shown significant gains of 23.96% over the last six months and an impressive 31.19% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization is ₹106,655.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,647.5 and a low of ₹993.85.

Analyst sentiment appears to be mixed, with 18 analysts covering the company. Of these, 3 have rated it as a Sell, 6 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 24, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United Spirits Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6672 6238 +6.96% 6736.5 -0.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 421 310 +35.81% 385.8 +9.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 69 72 -4.17% 65.3 +5.67% Total Operating Expense 6239 5597 +11.47% 6304.4 -1.04% Operating Income 433 641 -32.45% 432.1 +0.21% Net Income Before Taxes 460 653 -29.56% 445.6 +3.23% Net Income 341 485 -29.69% 339.3 +0.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.8 6.83 -29.72% 4.45 +7.85%

