United Spirits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.49% YoY

United Spirits declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.33% & the profit increased by 63.49% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.35% and the profit increased by 3.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.24% q-o-q & increased by 7.18% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 1.94% q-o-q & increased by 167.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.93 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.49% Y-o-Y.

United Spirits has delivered -0.18% return in the last 1 week, 12.67% return in the last 6 months, and -0.87% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, United Spirits has a market cap of ₹80594.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1132 & ₹730.55 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United Spirits Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6962 6736.5 +3.35% 6609.8 +5.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 471.6 385.8 +22.24% 440 +7.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 62.8 65.3 -3.83% 64.7 -2.94% Total Operating Expense 6538.3 6304.4 +3.71% 6451.4 +1.35% Operating Income 423.7 432.1 -1.94% 158.4 +167.49% Net Income Before Taxes 459.3 445.6 +3.07% 155.1 +196.13% Net Income 350.2 339.3 +3.21% 214.2 +63.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.93 4.45 +10.77% 4.38 +12.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹350.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹6962Cr

