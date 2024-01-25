Hello User
United Spirits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.49% YoY

United Spirits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.49% YoY

Livemint

United Spirits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 5.33% YoY & Profit Increased by 63.49% YoY

United Spirits Q3 FY24 Results Live

United Spirits declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.33% & the profit increased by 63.49% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.35% and the profit increased by 3.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.24% q-o-q & increased by 7.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.94% q-o-q & increased by 167.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.93 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.49% Y-o-Y.

United Spirits has delivered -0.18% return in the last 1 week, 12.67% return in the last 6 months, and -0.87% YTD return.

Currently, United Spirits has a market cap of 80594.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1132 & 730.55 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

United Spirits Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue69626736.5+3.35%6609.8+5.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total471.6385.8+22.24%440+7.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization62.865.3-3.83%64.7-2.94%
Total Operating Expense6538.36304.4+3.71%6451.4+1.35%
Operating Income423.7432.1-1.94%158.4+167.49%
Net Income Before Taxes459.3445.6+3.07%155.1+196.13%
Net Income350.2339.3+3.21%214.2+63.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.934.45+10.77%4.38+12.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹350.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹6962Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

