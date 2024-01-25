United Spirits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.49% YoY

United Spirits declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.33% & the profit increased by 63.49% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.35% and the profit increased by 3.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.24% q-o-q & increased by 7.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.94% q-o-q & increased by 167.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.93 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.49% Y-o-Y.
United Spirits has delivered -0.18% return in the last 1 week, 12.67% return in the last 6 months, and -0.87% YTD return.
Currently, United Spirits has a market cap of ₹80594.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1132 & ₹730.55 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
United Spirits Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6962
|6736.5
|+3.35%
|6609.8
|+5.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|471.6
|385.8
|+22.24%
|440
|+7.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|62.8
|65.3
|-3.83%
|64.7
|-2.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|6538.3
|6304.4
|+3.71%
|6451.4
|+1.35%
|Operating Income
|423.7
|432.1
|-1.94%
|158.4
|+167.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|459.3
|445.6
|+3.07%
|155.1
|+196.13%
|Net Income
|350.2
|339.3
|+3.21%
|214.2
|+63.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.93
|4.45
|+10.77%
|4.38
|+12.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹350.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹6962Cr
