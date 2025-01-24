United Spirits Q3 Results 2025:United Spirits declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 11.06% year-over-year. However, the profit saw a decline of 4.34%, amounting to ₹335 crore against a revenue of ₹7732 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a promising growth of 15.89%, yet profit dipped by 1.76%. The rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses was notable, with a jump of 32.07% quarter-over-quarter and a 17.9% increase year-over-year.

United Spirits Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a slight downturn of 0.46% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although it showed an increase of 1.72% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹5.36, reflecting an increase of 8.72% compared to the previous year.

United Spirits has shown a 6.12% return in the last week, a 3.94% return over the past six months, but a decline of -7.68% year-to-date.

Currently, United Spirits holds a market capitalization of ₹109149.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1700 and a low of ₹1054.7.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 5 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy.

United Spirits Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7732 6672 +15.89% 6962 +11.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 556 421 +32.07% 471.6 +17.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 72 69 +4.35% 62.8 +14.65% Total Operating Expense 7301 6239 +17.02% 6538.3 +11.67% Operating Income 431 433 -0.46% 423.7 +1.72% Net Income Before Taxes 480 460 +4.35% 459.3 +4.51% Net Income 335 341 -1.76% 350.2 -4.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.36 4.8 +11.67% 4.93 +8.72%