United Spirits Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 4.34% YOY, profit at ₹335 crore and revenue at ₹7732 crore

United Spirits Q3 Results 2025:United Spirits declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 11.06% year-over-year. However, the profit saw a decline of 4.34%, amounting to ₹335 crore against a revenue of ₹7732 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a promising growth of 15.89%, yet profit dipped by 1.76%. The rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses was notable, with a jump of 32.07% quarter-over-quarter and a 17.9% increase year-over-year.
The operating income experienced a slight downturn of 0.46% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although it showed an increase of 1.72% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹5.36, reflecting an increase of 8.72% compared to the previous year.
United Spirits has shown a 6.12% return in the last week, a 3.94% return over the past six months, but a decline of -7.68% year-to-date.
Currently, United Spirits holds a market capitalization of ₹109149.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1700 and a low of ₹1054.7.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 5 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy.
United Spirits Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7732
|6672
|+15.89%
|6962
|+11.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|556
|421
|+32.07%
|471.6
|+17.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|72
|69
|+4.35%
|62.8
|+14.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|7301
|6239
|+17.02%
|6538.3
|+11.67%
|Operating Income
|431
|433
|-0.46%
|423.7
|+1.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|480
|460
|+4.35%
|459.3
|+4.51%
|Net Income
|335
|341
|-1.76%
|350.2
|-4.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.36
|4.8
|+11.67%
|4.93
|+8.72%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹335Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹7732Cr