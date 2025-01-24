United Spirits Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 4.34% YOY, profit at ₹335 crore and revenue at ₹7732 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
United Spirits Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

United Spirits Q3 Results 2025:United Spirits declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 11.06% year-over-year. However, the profit saw a decline of 4.34%, amounting to 335 crore against a revenue of 7732 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a promising growth of 15.89%, yet profit dipped by 1.76%. The rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses was notable, with a jump of 32.07% quarter-over-quarter and a 17.9% increase year-over-year.

United Spirits Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a slight downturn of 0.46% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although it showed an increase of 1.72% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 5.36, reflecting an increase of 8.72% compared to the previous year.

United Spirits has shown a 6.12% return in the last week, a 3.94% return over the past six months, but a decline of -7.68% year-to-date.

Currently, United Spirits holds a market capitalization of 109149.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 1700 and a low of 1054.7.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 5 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy.

United Spirits Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue77326672+15.89%6962+11.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total556421+32.07%471.6+17.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization7269+4.35%62.8+14.65%
Total Operating Expense73016239+17.02%6538.3+11.67%
Operating Income431433-0.46%423.7+1.72%
Net Income Before Taxes480460+4.35%459.3+4.51%
Net Income335341-1.76%350.2-4.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.364.8+11.67%4.93+8.72%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹335Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹7732Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
